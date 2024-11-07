So… Are Fighter Pay Discussions Dead Now?

What happened to fight pay threads?

  • Yeah that is weird

  • Fighters don’t care. So neither do I

  • Fighter pay is f’ed up and something should be done

  • There nothing wrong with fighter pay. Stop being woke

  • Fights over. The fighters lost. Hope is dead

Remember when we used to hear about fighter pay issues all the time? It felt like every other week someone was calling out Dana and the UFC over low pay. But lately… nothing but crickets. Is this because the lawsuit against the UFC fizzled out? Or are people just tired of talking about it, now that it seems like a change may never come?


With Trump back in office, it feels like any legal push for change—like expanding the Ali Act to MMA—is even less likely. The UFC has such a strong grip on the sport and keeps fighters under tight contracts, so it’s like they’ve just accepted the way things are. But that raises a big question for us as fans: are we okay with this? Is everyone just over it, or do we still think fighter pay needs to improve?
 
It’s not a career, it’s anopportunity…
 
