SNL's The Californians skits - undiscovered LOLness

Like, I only discovered it, like, 45-ish minutes ago. Only seen two skits and it's a laugh fest.





I always thought shows like The OC are completely self-absorbed and I'm down with anything that makes fun of the Californian accent. It's hilarious because of the main SNL cast- the guest stars are cringe. Kristen Wiig is completely on the money. I lol everytime she says anything.

There are only eight skits ever apparently. I never watch SNL but I discovered the Stefon skits maybe two years ago.

Do people who live in LA always talk about driving directions?
 
when ever they do detailed explanations of what freeways and streets they took I laugh so hard it hits too close to home . I have done that a few times "took the 710 N to 105 E to the 605 N =)
 
lol
Vid not avaiable in my country, Crap.

The vids below don't have Kristen Wiig who's probably the best in these skits.

Christina Applegate is really good as a guest. Justin Bieber is tolerable.



 
I personally loved these skits. Fred and Bill kill these, and they always have a fun guest to help out.

These are up there with Stephon on weekend update for me.
 
I love these.

Yes people in la talk about how they got where they got by which side streets and how much traffic and where they parked
 
Shindler's List was funnier than that shit.
giphy.gif
 
I’m from CA and I’ve never heard anyone talk like that ever. I am from Nor Cal though, so maybe it’s more SoCal.
 
I live in socal and I've only met one guy in my life who talked like that
 
I'm from CA and I've never heard anyone talk like that ever. I am from Nor Cal though, so maybe it's more SoCal.
You bozos say “hella”. It is embarrassing to say the least.
 
when ever they do detailed explanations of what freeways and streets they took I laugh so hard it hits too close to home . I have done that a few times "took the 710 N to 105 E to the 605 N =)
You know it is pretty true, I always ask friends “what did you take?” And when they answer, I tell them to take XYZ next time, it’s a better route.

Good stuff. It really is an LA thing, talking about traffic and what time is best to go where and what to take...
 
The actual content of the skit isn’t the funniest but the actors trying not to crack up makes it funny.
 
