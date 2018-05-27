SNL's The Californians skits - undiscovered LOLness

SSgt Dickweed
Like, I only discovered it, like, 45-ish minutes ago. Only seen two skits and it's a laugh fest.
I always thought shows like The OC are completely self-absorbed and I'm down with anything that makes fun of the Californian accent. It's hilarious because of the main SNL cast- the guest stars are cringe. Kristen Wiig is completely on the money. I lol everytime she says anything.
There are only eight skits ever apparently. I never watch SNL but I discovered the Stefon skits maybe two years ago.
Do people who live in LA always talk about driving directions?
