Snapped her head back and she's still coming - Anyone else really enjoying the PFL commentary?

I know this isn't technically UFC, but I would request it be moved to the worldwide section only after tonight, considering there's a PBP thread for tonight's huge PFL event in this forum.

So on to the discussion... Anyone else enjoying this more sincere, unbiased commentary coming from the PFL event tonight? I don't think I recognize any of these commenta---

Oh holy shit, they got Jake Paul. Recognize that voice. Really masterful job by PFL here imo, UGC could take notes

How would you compare the two?
 
Cyborg/Pacheco is a great example to Sherbro casuals that think whoever is bleeding more is losing.

Cyborg looks like she's been in a car crash, and Pacheco looks mostly fine.

Yet Cyborg is having her way with her for the most part. Beating her up on the feet, taking her down and controlling her.
 
Cyborg/Pacheco is a great example to Sherbro casuals that think whoever is bleeding more is losing.




It's closer than you think it is. Pacheco is fine. Cyborg was winning after two but not by much. Pacheco just easily won the 3rd. Pacheco is lander the cleaner, harder shots.
 
It's closer than you think it is. Pacheco is fine. Cyborg was winning after two but not by much. Pacheco just easily won the 3rd. Pacheco is lander the cleaner, harder shots.
Yeah the tide is turning but it was true when I posted that lol.
 
Cyborg/Pacheco is a great example to Sherbro casuals that think whoever is bleeding more is losing.




Going into the 4th, you could argue 2-1 either way, so not really. Cyborg is cut but she's not even bleeding, really.
 
Yeah the tide is turning but it was true when I posted that lol.
Cyborg was the smarter fighter in the first 2 rounds. Great timing on the takedowns. Pacheco has adjusted and is fighting a more measured fight. It's a very close fight.
 
Marigliotta asked Pacheco if she's wearing a cup and she gave him a look like "why would I have a cup" and dumb ol' Dan laughed it off🤣

*Cuz you look like a dude, bro!!"
 
Cyborg/Pacheco is a great example to Sherbro casuals that think whoever is bleeding more is losing.




Odds makers think the same thing, they have Pacheco as -270, i dont think she was winning, but the damage of the fight came from her not from Cyborg.
 
Jake Paul?

<DisgustingHHH>
Idk why everyone thinks I'm trolling. Jake Paul puts butts in seats

A casual doesn't know Dan Cornier or Michael Cruz but they know Jake Paul

I'm burnt out of UFC commentary. I know those guys way too well and what they're gonna say at this point. Seth Rogan was funny when he was on Knocked Up, but he's washed now
 
Cyborg was the smarter fighter in the first 2 rounds. Great timing on the takedowns. Pacheco has adjusted and is fighting a more measured fight. It's a very close fight.
Ehhhh. Should be 4 rounds to 1 for Cyborg. Not really all that close.
 
Idk why everyone thinks I'm trolling. Jake Paul puts butts in seats




Jake Paul doesn’t know MMA
 
