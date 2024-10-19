Snapped her head back and she's still coming - Anyone else really enjoying the PFL commentary?

GiganticMeat
I know this isn't technically UFC, but I would request it be moved to the worldwide section only after tonight, considering there's a PBP thread for tonight's huge PFL event in this forum.
So on to the discussion... Anyone else enjoying this more sincere, unbiased commentary coming from the PFL event tonight? I don't think I recognize any of these commenta---
Oh holy shit, they got Jake Paul. Recognize that voice. Really masterful job by PFL here imo, UGC could take notes
How would you compare the two?
