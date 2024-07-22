Elections Smokin' Joe Manchin believes he can dribble past Kamala Harris & slam dunk on Trump for the Pres Nominee

UC2X4SHJ2NMRDCO3TTPE2WCULI.jpg




Sen. Joe Manchin (I-W.V.) is considering running against Vice President Harris for the Democratic nomination.
A source familiar with Manchin confirmed that the West Virginia senator is considering reregistering as a Democrat to seek the nomination.

The news was met with immediate skepticism from Harris allies and others in the party: “Joe Manchin is delusional if he thinks that there’s an appetite for a candidate like him in this Democratic Party today against a Black woman,” one person told Semafor.


www.semafor.com

Joe Manchin weighs run against Kamala Harris | Semafor

The centrist independent would return to the Democratic party in this scenario.
The old man has a dream. Let him have it.

That said, if Kamala is stupid enough to agree to a primary, she's gonna get beat by damn near everyone in the field.
 
She has no say, it is going to be a contested nomination at the convention outside of Godbama coming in and telling everyone to know their role and shut their mouth.
 
I honestly don't know what happens next. Biden won his "primary". She hasn't won shit.

Some congressional lawyers are not having a good time right now.
 
I think it's pretty clear with the process they already have in place that the DNC delegates get to vote for who the new nominee is going to be. I don't see much controversy there.
 
What an absolute clown Joe Manchin is.
 
Originally somebody named Joe was going to be the nominee. He's named Joe I well, so I say they give it to him. Smokin' Joe sounds better than Senile Joe anyway.
 
Primaries are just a suggestion. The party has the ability to ignore the voting public. The party chooses the nominee during the convention.
 
