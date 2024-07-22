Joe Manchin weighs run against Kamala Harris | Semafor The centrist independent would return to the Democratic party in this scenario.

Sen. Joe Manchin (I-W.V.) is considering running against Vice President Harris for the Democratic nomination.A source familiar with Manchin confirmed that the West Virginia senator is considering reregistering as a Democrat to seek the nomination.The news was met with immediate skepticism from Harris allies and others in the party: “Joe Manchin is delusional if he thinks that there’s an appetite for a candidate like him in this Democratic Party today against a Black woman,” one person told Semafor.