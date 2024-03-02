Smilin Sam vs Antonio Arroyo Karate Combat March 23 Live tonight and free on YT

Smilin Sam :D gonna keep that win streak going putting his HW strap on da line.






Pretty cool vid of Sam watching some tape on Arroyo


smilin champ.jpg
 
Does he even do karate...

Karate combat might be making a mistake and losing there identity with some of these signings
 
well you have have guys like Francis N'Gannou and Jake Paul being the faces of the boxing world currently, so..
 
The UFC really fumbled the bag here. They let go of a current HW world champion and a future HW world champion.
 
I don't think he even throws kicks. It's kinda funny he's a karate champion. He just brawls with hands for the most part.
 
Wow I forgot about that guy what a terrible fighter he was. Hoping for a brutal knockout loss for Sam, wipe that ridiculous smile off his face for a minute.
I’d love it if his opponent could sneak in a few follow up shots on Sam before the ref gets there.
 
