Multiplatform Skull and Bones **In beta

Where's your faith in this property at?

skull-bones_yzpn.jpeg

If someone wants to post about the rebooting dumpster fire and production hell this property has been through, that would be cool for the Community to read up on.

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is apparently going to be seeing the light of day in a re-reveal come early July (about a fortnight from time of writing) with a launch date attached.

No-one knows what to expect really: Is it Black Flag 2.5? Will story and play be something innovative and original – or another Ubi copy-paste and asset flip? Despite the obvious fork it is, I've never seen this property officially associated with AC IV, which to me means it's very much (intended to be) its own thing.



Sources have said that Ubisoft is preparing to re-reveal Skull and Bones during the week of July 4th. Details on what will be revealed are vague, but it’s understood that Ubisoft will finally confirm a release date for the long-awaited title, officially reveal gameplay, and share some other additional details.
 
mb23100 said:
I'm interested. A proper pirate game could be awesome. Imagine the online MP potential in something like that.
Yeah, MP could be ridiculous (even to a BR degree over choppy seas) but I wish another developer was attached so I could get more excited. These dudes can't QA their own work and still output PS3-era cinematics. Everything about modern-day Ubi feels cheap to me and another drop squeezed from a bone-dry portfolio teat. I think Fenyx is the sole title they've put out that got some love (despite criminal bloat) in more years than I can remember.
 
I'm not wanting to neg this though; a good game is good for gamers. Full stop. And a well-done pirate title would be rad.
 
Valhoven said:
Yeah, MP could be ridiculous (even to a BR degree over choppy seas) but I wish another developer was attached so I could get more excited. These dudes can't QA their own work and still output PS3-era cinematics. Everything about modern-day Ubi feels cheap to me and another drop squeezed from a bone-dry portfolio teat. I think Fenyx is the sole title they've put out that got some love (despite criminal bloat) in more years than I can remember.
I enjoyed Valhalla more than most so my hopes are high.
 
S&B is now rated M (17+) by the ESRB. Heads-up and ESRB homepage courtesy of Tom Henderson here. Will post full summary below (which also confirms some play details) but line-break for better readability:

This is a naval-combat action game in which players assume the role of a shipwrecked outcast on a journey to become a pirate captain. As players take on missions, they can explore settlements and engage in dramatic sea battles.

From a first-person perspective, players command their crew to shoot cannons at rivals (e.g., warships, merchant ships, settlements/forts) in attempts to obtain loot/goods. Enemy ships can be rammed and boarded, resulting in brief cutscenes of crew members shooting or slashing at each other.

Combat is highlighted by gunfire/cannon fire, explosions, and blood-splatter effects. Some territories depict corpses impaled on spikes or hanging from nooses; beaches may depict corpses and large bloodstains in the aftermath of battle.

Settlements occasionally contain brothels and prostitutes that call out to players when approached (e.g., “Come spend your coin all over me”; “The price of my a*se goes up tomorrow, so buy a piece today!”).

Players can also engage in quests to bring poppies to opium dens, which are depicted with patrons lying on couches smoking pipes. The words “f**k” and “sh*te” appear in the dialogue.
 
Lovestorm said:
{<redford}
tenor.gif
 
I loved the boat combat in Black Flag, in fact it was my favourite part of any AC game i've played, but i think they've overhauled it a dozen times so even though i'm interested, i'm also keeping my expectations low.
 
Hopefully it is good, Sid Meier is still the best Pirate game, and it's almost 20 years old. There was so much potential in Black Flag but it was weighed down by all the Assassin's Creed garbage. When the first announced this as a pure 5v5 multiplayer game it seemed like such a waste of potential, but I guess we'll see what the re-reveal looks like. They've sunk so much money into this already that I worry they'll churn out some lazy cashgrab.
 
While Ubi Singapore isn't mentioned expressly (studio being the principal developer on S&B), the hypocrisy of Ubi in this new interview is hard not to snicker at:

 
Valhoven said:
Oh wow it’s got blood splatter effects.
 
Valhoven said:
Sounds like they’re going for GTA on the high seas. That’s a tall order and probably an absurd comparison on my part.

If the characters are interesting and the gameplay solid it could be fun. Or it could be a collosal mess. We shall see.

Interested in seeing what they show us next week.
 
Jonesisinnocent said:
Sea of thieves already exists, I like that they’re making it more gritty and realistic but I highly doubt they can top the thrill of pvp naval battles in SOT. Is there even multiplayer announced?
SoT is great fun, a true PvP in every sense of the word. Cartoonish and arcadey yes, but had great fun pirating with friends and my son.
 
