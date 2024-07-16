Skip Bayless Got Fired

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
56,368
Reaction score
95,355
Now he can dedicate more time to arguing with his burner accounts on Twitter



awfulannouncing.com

Skip Bayless reportedly out at 'Undisputed'

After failing to recapture viewers with a format change and following Shannon Sharpe's departure, Skip Bayless is leaving 'Undisputed.'
awfulannouncing.com awfulannouncing.com


First Shannon Sharpe, now Skip Bayless.


Undisputed’s ratings remained low despite a drastic revamp featuring celebrities and athletes. And with that, Bayless’ run at the show is no more, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel, who dropped the bomb Monday night, reporting that Bayless is leaving Undisputed after eight years as co-host.



Bayless‘ final show will be later this summer.


The revamped show couldn’t compete with the success of other FS1 midday programs and went into a freefall in ratings. The cracks were already showing for Undisputed—Bayless’ struggle to find a permanent co-host after Sharpe’s departure coincided with lagging NFL season viewership. Since the Super Bowl, things have only spiraled. From there, the struggles only snowballed, making Bayless’ reported exit the tipping point.



Heading into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournaments and toward the NBA playoffs and NFL Draft, Undisputed averaged just 48,000 viewers during its mid-morning slot.


According to Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch, that equals the smallest audience of any Undisputed broadcast since it returned from hiatus last September.



Even with Bayless’ high-profile status, Undisputed’s format with a rotating cast of panelists was seemingly unsustainable. Sports networks rarely shake things up before the fall, but Undisputed’s future in its current form was already precarious.


And with Bayless in the final year of his hefty four-year, $32 million contract and Undisputed’s struggles following Sharpe’s departure, a parting of ways between Fox Sports and Bayless seemed inevitable.


And that’s seemingly what’s happened here.
 
Wilmer Digreux said:
Replace him with Charles Barkley
Click to expand...

Thats not a bad idea, prettay dang good idea, actually

693142b5d2c605a7a7a97e40abb21dd3.gif
 
I thought he was fired months ago!

Ehh, he will migrate over to podcast if he hasn’t already.
 
Wouldn't be surprised if ESPN took him back. They have no standards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,884
Messages
55,863,062
Members
174,969
Latest member
MisfitsBR

Share this page

Back
Top