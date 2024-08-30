Skin growth/thickening

IloveTHIS

IloveTHIS

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 7, 2011
Messages
31,020
Reaction score
13,779
So I was just watching The Rock vs Cena in an old wrestlemania and admiring how chemical enhancement has turned both of them into comic book creatures. Especially Rock because he didnt start his metamorphis until his late 30s and has just kept getting boulder sized in his 50s now. Steroids and petides and sarms can make your muscles and bones bigger. tendons too. but I wonder if any have had the side effect of making your skin thicker/denser? how long until some fighters are "mysteriously" impossible to cut or bruise? it would be an EXTREMELY advantageous bonus.
 
-Magua- said:
AAS will make you look older: via accelerate skin aging.
It makes collagen growth abnormal; look at most dudes running gear, they tend to look older.
Dry, wrinkly, thickened skin.
That's a cosmetic more benign affect, depending on the long term risk depends on dosage & duration, & how your body responds.
Can get on TRT in long haul, but yeah... many sides depending on context/dosage/type & how your body reacts.
Click to expand...

I have had the exact opposite experience using anabolics (although I recognize that I am probably an outlier). For me, using steroids, particularly heavy androgens, made my sebum production (skin oil) go through the roof - my face has a perpetual shine, and I am constantly using blotting papers to absorb the excess oil. While inconvenient, the net benefit is that I have no wrinkles and look as young as I ever have. I am about to turn 40, and people routinely say how young I look for my age.
 
giphy.webp
 
Brampton_Boy said:
I have had the exact opposite experience using anabolics (although I recognize that I am probably an outlier). For me, using steroids, particularly heavy androgens, made my sebum production (skin oil) go through the roof - my face has a perpetual shine, and I am constantly using blotting papers to absorb the excess oil. While inconvenient, the net benefit is that I have no wrinkles and look as young as I ever have. I am about to turn 40, and people routinely say how young I look for my age.
Click to expand...
Jesus Christ, your face is constantly leaking oil? I hope it made your dick huge, at least.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,265
Messages
56,110,023
Members
175,073
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top