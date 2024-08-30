Skin growth/thickening

So I was just watching The Rock vs Cena in an old wrestlemania and admiring how chemical enhancement has turned both of them into comic book creatures. Especially Rock because he didnt start his metamorphis until his late 30s and has just kept getting boulder sized in his 50s now. Steroids and petides and sarms can make your muscles and bones bigger. tendons too. but I wonder if any have had the side effect of making your skin thicker/denser? how long until some fighters are "mysteriously" impossible to cut or bruise? it would be an EXTREMELY advantageous bonus.