Sister in law destroying relationship with brother

My brother who I was close to as a teenager married an overbearing, controlling dragon lady that is obnoxious and starts verbal fights with my wife. That put a strain on me and my brother's relationship. I don't call my brother anymore and he doesn't' call me. We have kids of the same age and don't let them play together. I text him sometimes and he doesn't respond. What should I do? Our wives will never talk to each other again, and i don't talk to the toxic sister in law. Apparently this is a very common problem. Sister in laws destroy families all the time. In Japan it's even worse, sister in laws can grab inheritance money now.