Sister in law destroying relationship with brother

ringking1982

ringking1982

Crazy Kama will destroy America
@Green
Joined
Dec 15, 2021
Messages
1,250
Reaction score
1,610
My brother who I was close to as a teenager married an overbearing, controlling dragon lady that is obnoxious and starts verbal fights with my wife. That put a strain on me and my brother's relationship. I don't call my brother anymore and he doesn't' call me. We have kids of the same age and don't let them play together. I text him sometimes and he doesn't respond. What should I do? Our wives will never talk to each other again, and i don't talk to the toxic sister in law. Apparently this is a very common problem. Sister in laws destroy families all the time. In Japan it's even worse, sister in laws can grab inheritance money now.
 
Bobby00 said:
That sucks. On the upside 50 percent of marriages end in divorce so you and him have a 100 percent chance of one of you getting divorced which opens the broship back up.
Click to expand...

There is a 50% change I will never talk to him again. I was thinking about this as well my sherbrother. Hopefully one day he gets diverced so our family can be intact again.
 
That’s why I don’t date.
Maybe we fall in love, marry, and she destroys everything I haven’t created yet but could.
 
I'll bet she will try to get her paws on our family inheritance.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Ask him to go out just the two of you and tell him how you feel
Click to expand...

That is actually the right thing to do. But he doesn't answer my texts and I don't want to see his face. If I was a man, I would push for that idea. I will try to man up.
 
if your brother is willing to let go of HIS brother so easily, is it really worth it to call him your brother?
 
Fox by the Sea said:
if your brother is willing to let go of HIS brother so easily, is it really worth it to call him your brother?
Click to expand...

The history behind it is his son has a severe peanut allergy. I told my brother stop being a sissy and slowly introduce peanuts to him. Also stop making the whole world bend to your son. Since then he got pissed off.
 
Divorce your wives and marry each other?

ringking1982 said:
The history behind it is his son has a severe peanut allergy. I told my brother stop being a sissy and slowly introduce peanuts to him. Also stop making the whole world bend to your son. Since then he got pissed off.
Click to expand...

Ah I see, it's mostly that you're just an idiot. Carry on.
 
ringking1982 said:
The history behind it is his son has a severe peanut allergy. I told my brother stop being a sissy and slowly introduce peanuts to him. Also stop making the whole world bend to your son. Since then he got pissed off.
Click to expand...

Then you’re at fault. There’s no definitive science on whether or not that works—allergists, dermatologists, etc. disagree. It could literally send his kid into anaphylactic shock and kill him.

He’s not “making the world bend to his son,” he’s making sure his son stays in the world.

Maybe show a little compassion and love for your nephew and he’ll want to talk to you.

If I’m being honest, you sound like an inconsiderate prick, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle.
 
ringking1982 said:
The history behind it is his son has a severe peanut allergy. I told my brother stop being a sissy and slowly introduce peanuts to him. Also stop making the whole world bend to your son. Since then he got pissed off.
Click to expand...

Sneak peanut microdoses behind his back until the boy is cured and proudly reveal it when his son is eating peanuts by the bag like a damn circus elephant.
 
ringking1982 said:
The history behind it is his son has a severe peanut allergy. I told my brother stop being a sissy and slowly introduce peanuts to him. Also stop making the whole world bend to your son. Since then he got pissed off.
Click to expand...
Idk, I've heard arguments on both sides but I don't think it's that simple
 
ringking1982 said:
The history behind it is his son has a severe peanut allergy. I told my brother stop being a sissy and slowly introduce peanuts to him. Also stop making the whole world bend to your son. Since then he got pissed off.
Click to expand...
oh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,405
Messages
56,121,355
Members
175,075
Latest member
scienceguy

Share this page

Back
Top