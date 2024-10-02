Singers don't have accents, except these guys

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 29,698
- Reaction score
- 40,282
Most of the time you can't pick up on someone's accent when they're singing.
There are tons of British invasion bands that you wouldn't know were British until you'd hear them talk in an interview.
I didn't know AC/DC was Australian for a long time.
Then you have the swedish bands like ABBA, roxette, ace of base... You'd never know where they're from just by hearing their music.
Then you have Scottish bands like Garbage and Simple Minds. No trace of a Scottish accent in their singing.
So then.... WTF happened to these guys?
Are they doing it on purpose or what? How come their accents don't get lost in the song like everyone else's?
