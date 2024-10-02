Singers don't have accents, except these guys

You can add accents and any kind of inflections to your vocal arsenal if you have technical proficiency and a clean template. My roots are in soul/r&b and blues but I can put on country inflections, an irish accent, or jamaican/reggae, rasp and distortion for rock, sing in Spanish etc. I can go from imitating Stevie Wonder to Ian Anderson to Layne Staley and while I'm still doing it in "my voice", you just throw whatever colors and inflections into it to capture the sound you're going for. Yet my speaking voice teeters between educated to idiotic Southern New England/Fall River trash dialect, don't pronounce r's and all that.



There's basically very little correlation between singing and speaking voice unless you want there to be. One caveat is like I'm conditioned to not pronounce R's, different regions and dialects have specfic ways of pronouncing or mispronoucing things and if you have a predispositon to pronounce some vowels or consonants a certain way, that's bound to show up in your singing unless you train yourself to change the way you pronounce them.