I thought she was dead already. (Not joking.) I know she disappeared for a while and people were scared for her. I guess I was thinking of Delores O'Riordan of the Cranberries.



Hespect for tearing up the picture of the Pope though. About 30 years too early. She would get mad props if she did it now.



FIGHT THE REAL ENEMY!!!







Also, this is a certified fucking banger! LOL at her pretending to know how to shred.







Oh, and this unfortunate incident. (Being associated with Conor, not anything she did.)