Sincere Letter to Dana White

Mr. White,



My most fond memories of mma were when the UFC and Strikeforce were in competition. I honestly wouldn’t call it a competition because your organizations flowed together seamlessly. It clicked in my head why Strikeforce was successful while Bellator is hit or miss in me viewership. In a time that cable TV still reigned over internet SoikeTV was a decent channel with other shows I watched. This made me understand that the company that sticks it to the UFC must sell their soul to Netflix or YouTube. I can all but guarantee the majority of this forum from the wise to the nincompoop watch either YouTube or Netflix as a source in their viewing diet. Those are the only platforms there is a general consensus male demographic already tuned in. Of course there are outlier platforms however Spike TV already had target demographic viewership. So listen Dana the ESPN thing is good because you got the sports fans that weren’t necessarily mma fans. I gotta be honest though Dana if the opportunity presented itself to watch my fights on Netflix you might wind up the Strikeforce yourself. They’ll turn on you. So listen I know how these fuckers think. I also know BUSINESS. You fuck with me Dana I will show you ways to dig up in their wallets in ways they don’t see coming. Dana I know you get approached all the time but they don’t appreciate the sacrifice and dedication it took for you to get to where you are. I understand you have to break eggs to make an omelet. Well I’m ready to break some of these fuckers wallets. I am here ready to join the dark side and be a Burt Watson in progress RIP. Your humble assassin, your dog, your Ace.





Mind Mine