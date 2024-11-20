  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Sincere Letter to Dana White

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
3,112
Reaction score
2,669
Mr. White,

My most fond memories of mma were when the UFC and Strikeforce were in competition. I honestly wouldn’t call it a competition because your organizations flowed together seamlessly. It clicked in my head why Strikeforce was successful while Bellator is hit or miss in me viewership. In a time that cable TV still reigned over internet SoikeTV was a decent channel with other shows I watched. This made me understand that the company that sticks it to the UFC must sell their soul to Netflix or YouTube. I can all but guarantee the majority of this forum from the wise to the nincompoop watch either YouTube or Netflix as a source in their viewing diet. Those are the only platforms there is a general consensus male demographic already tuned in. Of course there are outlier platforms however Spike TV already had target demographic viewership. So listen Dana the ESPN thing is good because you got the sports fans that weren’t necessarily mma fans. I gotta be honest though Dana if the opportunity presented itself to watch my fights on Netflix you might wind up the Strikeforce yourself. They’ll turn on you. So listen I know how these fuckers think. I also know BUSINESS. You fuck with me Dana I will show you ways to dig up in their wallets in ways they don’t see coming. Dana I know you get approached all the time but they don’t appreciate the sacrifice and dedication it took for you to get to where you are. I understand you have to break eggs to make an omelet. Well I’m ready to break some of these fuckers wallets. I am here ready to join the dark side and be a Burt Watson in progress RIP. Your humble assassin, your dog, your Ace.


Mind Mine
 
This is a very relevant and timely topic for discussion whether you are aware or not. UFC's ESPN deal ends beginning of next year so they either already have or are in the final stages of deciding their new distribution partner(s). Netflix is widely expected to be a part of that new deal. I'm sure Dana would appreciate your concern for the continued success of the organization, but he is several steps ahead of you.
 
Mind Mine said:
Mr. White,

My most fond memories of mma were when the UFC and Strikeforce were in competition. I honestly wouldn’t call it a competition because your organizations flowed together seamlessly. It clicked in my head why Strikeforce was successful while Bellator is hit or miss in me viewership. In a time that cable TV still reigned over internet SoikeTV was a decent channel with other shows I watched. This made me understand that the company that sticks it to the UFC must sell their soul to Netflix or YouTube. I can all but guarantee the majority of this forum from the wise to the nincompoop watch either YouTube or Netflix as a source in their viewing diet. Those are the only platforms there is a general consensus male demographic already tuned in. Of course there are outlier platforms however Spike TV already had target demographic viewership. So listen Dana the ESPN thing is good because you got the sports fans that weren’t necessarily mma fans. I gotta be honest though Dana if the opportunity presented itself to watch my fights on Netflix you might wind up the Strikeforce yourself. They’ll turn on you. So listen I know how these fuckers think. I also know BUSINESS. You fuck with me Dana I will show you ways to dig up in their wallets in ways they don’t see coming. Dana I know you get approached all the time but they don’t appreciate the sacrifice and dedication it took for you to get to where you are. I understand you have to break eggs to make an omelet. Well I’m ready to break some of these fuckers wallets. I am here ready to join the dark side and be a Burt Watson in progress RIP. Your humble assassin, your dog, your Ace.


Mind Mine
Click to expand...
Dana's reaction
b3a66b4b25e369043f0fbb3abc3e01a16bf12d8f.png



<31>
 
Sycho Sid said:
Spent all his money on a signed used pair of Jon Jones fight shorts
Click to expand...
OP takes a big whiff of the limited edition used goat shorts, gets high off the fumes, then starts a new thread.
tenor.gif
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,781
Messages
56,541,544
Members
175,277
Latest member
VinceMcMahon

Share this page

Back
Top