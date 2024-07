HolmeZy55 said: I like Eubank SR, great fighter and tough SOB without question, but that's not what fighting is about at all, not to me. I would rather watch a fighter with great defense and who takes very little damage over one with no defense who can take plenty. Click to expand...

I think you missed the point brother. He's not saying the point of fighting is to take a beating in every fight. The point is to hit and not get hit BUT a real fighter must know and demonstrate that he can take a beating and still be there after. That's the glory of a true champion.