Since there are so many lame theeads today.....Might be a good day to ask should the UFC have a no weight division winner takes all tournament?

BluntForceTrama
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2008
- Messages
- 11,541
- Reaction score
- 6,993
Maybe once a year just like when the sport was being born....as an homage
Im somwhat serious...A lot of the fighters today exhibit unreal technical abilities it would be fantastic to witness
That would be the real BMF belt
Help me add some meat to this idea
Im somwhat serious...A lot of the fighters today exhibit unreal technical abilities it would be fantastic to witness
That would be the real BMF belt
Help me add some meat to this idea