Since there are so many lame theeads today.....Might be a good day to ask should the UFC have a no weight division winner takes all tournament?

Maybe once a year just like when the sport was being born....as an homage

Im somwhat serious...A lot of the fighters today exhibit unreal technical abilities it would be fantastic to witness


That would be the real BMF belt

Help me add some meat to this idea
 
Once a year is too much. Maybe once every 3 or 5? Would be very cool. Or even once every 50 numbered cards.

To incentivise people from lower weights, how about a split prize. If someone from HW wins, they get 50% of the prize, someone from LHW gets 60%, someone from MW gets 70% etc. Also maybe add a substantial prize for whoever in the lower weight divisions gets the furthest. Otherwise it's gonna be a HW fest.
 
A tourney in mma is only worth a damn if it happens in one night, imo.

And no reputable commission will allow an mma fighter to fight more than 5 rounds in the US in one night.

Invicta has had a few tournaments the last few years.

You have a first fight of 1 round. It’s single elimination, so whomever wins 1 round wins the fight. The other fighter goes home. Then there’s a second fight of 1 round. Win that, and you’re in the Final. Which is a 3 round fight.

5 rounds maximum.

So no..

Isn’t this what PFL does every season? A tournament?

And again.. No reputable commision in the US is having an open weight UFC tourney.

It’s NEVER happening.
 
How do you think Bob Heironimus woulda done in the UFC?
With those long lanky arms and powerful tree trunk legs able to stride at such a steady impressive gait, I think he would've been quite a monster to deal with
 
Tournaments would take 1.5 years at the rate modern ufc fighters fight
 
i'd be down. dana would have to make the prize money legit and he'd probably keep the champs and top 1-5 contenders out of it to not screw with divisional rankings too much.
 
