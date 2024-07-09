Since there are so many lame theeads today.....Might be a good day to ask should the UFC have a no weight division winner takes all tournament?

A tourney in mma is only worth a damn if it happens in one night, imo.



And no reputable commission will allow an mma fighter to fight more than 5 rounds in the US in one night.



Invicta has had a few tournaments the last few years.



You have a first fight of 1 round. It’s single elimination, so whomever wins 1 round wins the fight. The other fighter goes home. Then there’s a second fight of 1 round. Win that, and you’re in the Final. Which is a 3 round fight.



5 rounds maximum.



So no..



Isn’t this what PFL does every season? A tournament?



And again.. No reputable commision in the US is having an open weight UFC tourney.



It’s NEVER happening.