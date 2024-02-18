Since abandoning his forward pressure style, Costa has gone 1-3, after being 13-0 -- Why did he do it?

He's gone from a style that saw him throw 8.3 significant strikes per minute, down to 4.9.



It was noticeable in the Romero fight that he became gassed midway through the second round - the first man to survive his onslaught.



I'm guessing he realized that this approach was less viable against higher level opposition from this and adjusted accordingly.



Has it gotten to the point now though where him going away from what got him to the dance renders him almost no chance at all to beat anyone in the upper echelons.



He potentially won round 1, but was clearly losing it prior to a hail mary shot in the closing seconds.



His reach disadvantage is not conducive to sitting on the outside and trading shots.



Should he go back to the all duck, no dinner blitzkrieg, and risk getting finished late in 2nd regularly, to give him a chance to beat the top guys in the first 1.5 rounds?