Silva vs GSP or JJ vs Silva

I think Dana White wanted to really make those fights tho Silva's loss to Weidman ruined it. But speaking of a prime Silva, when he was on his amazing winning streak...

... I think the fact GSP is considerably shorter and likely moving up to middleweight would make him the underdog, as much as Silva being shorter than JJ and moving to LHW would also make him the underdog.

Still, do you think it's more likely GSP would upset Silva, or that Silva would upset JJ ?
 
Silva vs GSP had me excited because of the style matchup. Could Georges expose Anderson, with his explosive wrestling & elite conditioning, overcoming the significant size & reach advantages??
Would The Spider slice and dice Rush, leading up to an epic knockout?!

Silva vs Jones never tickled my fancy, as I imagined Bones would simply shoot early, winning by sub. It didn't seem honestly competitive for me.
 
Silva fought at WW until his 30s and weighted in at 195lbs for a short notice LHW bout vs Daniel Cormier. He was never a big MW, even if with a long reach.

Jon Jones was always a big LHW so not a really fair comparison.

The bigger man would be the rightful favourite in both cases, anyways
 
I think both GSP beating Anderson and Anderson beating Jones were not so good chances. I think Anderson would TKO GSP inside 3 rounds and Jones would beat Anderson in a pretty dominant decision. Who had the better chance?? IMO GSP
 
Think all 3 were pretty content in their divisions at the time, and no one really wanted to take the risk, or rather GSP didn't want to go up to fight Silva, and Silva didn't want to go up and fight Jones.

It was sad seeing GSP going up to only fight Bisping, when many fans wanted him to take on a much harder fight on paper against the likes of Mousasi, Romero, Whitaker and even Rockhold.
 
GSP vs Silva vas exciting because there was no clear favourite, but Bones would have been a clear one against Anderson especially after his first few title defenses.
 
GSP vs Silva
I felt that fight would of been more competitive and intriguing. Jones just feels too tall, big and too good of a wrestler for a predominantly striker like Silva.

Silva is much bigger than GSP sure, but GSP's wrestling prowess, as well as his exceptional striking would have made this the fight of the century

Silva vs GSP would have been like Prime Floyd vs Manny for MMA
 
I feel like when people draw comparisons between these two matchups they aren’t really thinking about the historical context.

Silva vs GSP was on peoples tongues for years. They both won their first title in 2006, and while GSP would lose his first defense he would regain the belt a year later. Their runs were very close to being perfectly contemporaneous with GSP going from 2007-2013 while Silva would reign from 2006-2013. A rare occurrence for dominant champions only a division apart, so it was natural for that fight to be something people wanted to see.

Jones on the other hand wouldn’t take home his first title win until 2011, 5 years into the spiders reign as champion. There just wasn’t the same level of overlap.
 
It always bugged me that Silva would shit on GSP for ducking him when Silva, himself, was also saying he would never fight Jones. Silva was pretty unlikable at times.

I think prime GSP could have wrestle-fucked Silva better than Chael did.
 
Can't blame him for being mad on losing out on that money. Anderson was def running out of people to fight for a time.

GSP had to do what was best for GSP also.
 
Ehhhh Anderson also refused to fight several people after he was already in the cage with them.
 
Silva is bigger but not "much bigger" than GSP.
The size difference is way bigger between Silva and Jones
 
Anderson Silva was the most exciting fighter ever. He was the link to all of these potential superfights, they all wanted a piece of him.
 
People always forget that Silva put on several fights that were so bad that Dana publicly apologized to the fans and promised to make it up to them. Think about how bad Silva's fights had to be for that to happen.
 
In the early 2010s Jon's BJJ was still somewhat green despite the submission victories. Vitor who wasn't a grappler nearly tore his arm off. It wasn't the worst prediction to see Anderon subbing him off his back at that point in time.
 
