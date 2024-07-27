Silva vs GSP or JJ vs Silva

I feel like when people draw comparisons between these two matchups they aren’t really thinking about the historical context.



Silva vs GSP was on peoples tongues for years. They both won their first title in 2006, and while GSP would lose his first defense he would regain the belt a year later. Their runs were very close to being perfectly contemporaneous with GSP going from 2007-2013 while Silva would reign from 2006-2013. A rare occurrence for dominant champions only a division apart, so it was natural for that fight to be something people wanted to see.



Jones on the other hand wouldn’t take home his first title win until 2011, 5 years into the spiders reign as champion. There just wasn’t the same level of overlap.