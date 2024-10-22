Shower Seltzies

Red Beard
It has occurred to me that I haven't made my Mayberry Thread of the Year yet for 2024 and I wanted to change that.
Guys, we are getting older. I just turned 39 and long gone are that days of partying.
I have a few pops here and there, but now I love staying hydrated.
Back when I was a partier, I used to drink a cold beer in the shower (usually Coors or PBR) and I'd be so chill.
@Woldog pay attention because this will be the best thread you've ever read and I wrote something on your wall that you should reply to. Guys, everyone should go @Woldog 's wall and read our fun back and forth exchanges. He always thinks I'll say something serious but it just silly goose puns every time.
Anyway, this past weekend, I mowed the lawn and raked up all the leaves for the first of three total swipe throughs on Compound De Red.
After I finished, I was tired and wanted to just chill.
I invented the Shower Seltzie.
I went in my shower with a Polar Cranberry Lime Seltzie and I enjoyed the hell out of the bubbles.
I highly recommend you guys try this out. I guess you could use a soda, but something liberating about ripping burps in the shower.
You guys ever drank a seltzer in the shower?
