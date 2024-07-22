Shoulder Roll

XThe GreatestX
good technique. Used quite a bit in the 40s 50s, 60s etc when the gloves weren't big enough to block your head, you had to use other methods to defend yourself.
Seen in the modern era by guys like Floyd Mayweather and James Toney.
i know Ryan Garcia uses that horrendous version but i don't recall someone else really using it?
i know Ryan Garcia uses that horrendous version but i don't recall someone else really using it?