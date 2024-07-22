Shoulder Roll

XThe GreatestX said: good technique. Used quite a bit in the 40s 50s, 60s etc when the gloves weren't big enough to block your head, you had to use other methods to defend yourself.















Seen in the modern era by guys like Floyd Mayweather and James Toney.















i know Ryan Garcia uses that horrendous version but i don't recall someone else really using it? Click to expand...

Ryan Garcia doesnt use anything. He’s getting by being exceptionally athletically gifted (especially in the speed department) and having top shelf talent to spar with all his youth.He knows it too, Tank is a retard in everything but has genius boxing IQ, and they were going at it for months at the build up except for one sentence “you have nothing, just that left hook”. Ryan had nothing to say. That wasnt trash talk, but an accurate assessment.Same way Wilder was getting by on natural strength.