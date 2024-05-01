Should you condition your knuckles?

Hi,

I've been reading older threads from some boxing subreddits and I've noticed that people don't recommend knuckle conditioning.
a) "Unless you want to deal with keloid scaring, early arthritis and the inability to open your grasp, don't try anything to toughen them artificially."
b) "Knuckle conditioning beneath the skin is a myth and Wolff's Law applies to axial loading of the bones."

Meanwhile, I've watched one of Stephen Wonderboy Thompson's clips about knuckle and skin conditioning, by hitting very slowly a piece of wood covered in leather.


Is there any truth/evidence in knuckle conditioning?
Also, I remember reading something about rugby players having bigger bone density because of the nature of their sport and the fact that micro-fractured improved bone density.
On the other side, I remember a kickboxing coach telling me never to hit the bag without gloves because he did it in the past and he cannot make a fist anymore. Why would someone lose his mobility in fingers because of micro-fractures?

Thank you,
 
I suppose it depends on your sport. Personally, I think for anything with a glove, it is not necessary.
 
My karate style requires me to break boards. Also had to do it for TKD. Done it close to for 48 years pretty regularly on a homemade Makarwi board and punch the bag bare knuckle as I did compete in that. You build up calcium deposits on your knuckles. My right knuckle is twice the size of my left knuckle. No issues currently but I am not a surgeon, piano player or do intricate work for a living. My instructor's Japanese Karate Instructor told him to quit conditioning his body as it would be harmful later. Maybe in my 80s I will have health issues but that is the least of my problems due to my earlier indulgent life style. Also even in karate, you can do other easier and less risky breaks like a side kick or elbow without using your hands so really no excuse to condition knuckles. I am sure that are plenty of martial art practitioners who have harmed themselves conditioning their hands. I always figured if I was in a self defense situation and I missed and punched a guy in the forehead, I may not break my hand. Hopefully your bare knuckle punch will do more damage but do not know. Only one more multiple board break (trying for 5 held firm with right hand and 3 boards suspended for left jab, may have to cut that down a board but that is my goal currently) left for my black belt test. After that I will probably stop. Bones do get more brittle with age. If I was starting out based on what I know now, I probably would not condition. Pretty easy to break 2 boards without conditioning and have not seen any school push for more for hands but with feet like the sidekick they sometimes require more.
 
You can definitely condition your knuckles and hands. I don’t think a little bit here and there will hurt. But i wouldn’t say it’s necessary either, unless you like having tough hands and knucks.

Whether or not you will be damaged later on is anybody’s guess. Just don’t over do it I guess
 
d99454ecd37d214296091b98de896aef.gif

No brah, knuckle conditioning is only for Kung Fu and Karate and all dat type of stuff. Real fighters only wear gloves.
 
Don’t concentration on the knuckles itself ,hitting harder surfaces in general or with greater force should condition the knuckles . The stronger wrist and Forearm will let someone deliver a harder punch bc that supports those top bones and ligaments in the the hand , knuckle push ups on concrete are great and do them at different hand positions .

Actual punching conditioning isn’t easy you’ll be going through some pain at times maybe even hit a hard surface wrong , today I rarely use a heavy bag , I hit a huge oak tree with about a half inch of foam around it and I hit concrete blocks solid with boxing gloves with barely any padding now but I usually put thin layer of foam around the knuckles if I do it a lot now bc your fphand can only take so much punishment and you got to let it rest .

Ultimately a harder fist all around is beneficial the quickest way to get to that is a lot of gripping exercises , wrist and forearm if power is your goal bc you’ll be able to absorb the blow more as Fireman once said when asked why did he generate so much power his answer was bc he had strong forearms that’s where shock absorption starts then runs through the wrist and hand .

Knuckle conditioning itself is more to have less chance of breaking your hand on someone else ,I’m not sure if the knuckles themselves matter in boxing as your wearing gloves but you can throw harder shots for sure with less chance of injury ( ppl who usually break a hand are those who’s wrist and forearm didn’t support the force they threw at ) .

Overall you still need boxing gloves for and any resistance surface heavy bag etc until you reached a point you can drive a punch full force for a duration bc you can’t hit solid objects bare hand and condemn them properly ..doing power punching to whatever extent your capable of on a heavy bag you really want to drive shots as hard as you can this might take awhile depending how long you recover etc etc ….bare knuckle isn’t really required here you can drive more force with gloves on with less chance of breaking or fracturing anything though it can happen I know . Lol
 
Don’t concentration on the knuckles itself ,hitting harder surfaces in general or with greater force should condition the knuckles . The stronger wrist and Forearm will let someone deliver a harder punch bc that supports those top bones and ligaments in the the hand , knuckle push ups on concrete are great and do them at different hand positions .

Actual punching conditioning isn’t easy you’ll be going through some pain at times maybe even hit a hard surface wrong , today I rarely use a heavy bag , I hit a huge oak tree with about a half inch of foam around it and I hit concrete blocks solid with boxing gloves with barely any padding now but I usually put thin layer of foam around the knuckles if I do it a lot now bc your fphand can only take so much punishment and you got to let it rest .

Ultimately a harder fist all around is beneficial the quickest way to get to that is a lot of gripping exercises , wrist and forearm if power is your goal bc you’ll be able to absorb the blow more as Fireman once said when asked why did he generate so much power his answer was bc he had strong forearms that’s where shock absorption starts then runs through the wrist and hand .

Knuckle conditioning itself is more to have less chance of breaking your hand on someone else ,I’m not sure if the knuckles themselves matter in boxing as your wearing gloves but you can throw harder shots for sure with less chance of injury ( ppl who usually break a hand are those who’s wrist and forearm didn’t support the force they threw at ) .

Overall you still need boxing gloves for and any resistance surface heavy bag etc until you reached a point you can drive a punch full force for a duration bc you can’t hit solid objects bare hand and condemn them properly ..doing power punching to whatever extent your capable of on a heavy bag you really want to drive shots as hard as you can this might take awhile depending how long you recover etc etc ….bare knuckle isn’t really required here you can drive more force with gloves on with less chance of breaking or fracturing anything though it can happen I know . Lol
If you want to hit something the other option is to make a makiwara as we see Machida using here.


Or use a Wall bag, which can be filled with old clothes, beans, or stones depending what level of resistance you want.

 
Hi,

I've been reading older threads from some boxing subreddits and I've noticed that people don't recommend knuckle conditioning.
a) "Unless you want to deal with keloid scaring, early arthritis and the inability to open your grasp, don't try anything to toughen them artificially."
b) "Knuckle conditioning beneath the skin is a myth and Wolff's Law applies to axial loading of the bones."

Meanwhile, I've watched one of Stephen Wonderboy Thompson's clips about knuckle and skin conditioning, by hitting very slowly a piece of wood covered in leather.


Is there any truth/evidence in knuckle conditioning?
Also, I remember reading something about rugby players having bigger bone density because of the nature of their sport and the fact that micro-fractured improved bone density.
On the other side, I remember a kickboxing coach telling me never to hit the bag without gloves because he did it in the past and he cannot make a fist anymore. Why would someone lose his mobility in fingers because of micro-fractures?

Thank you,
Yeah you need some conditioning for street fighting, a couple of years, daily hardening of hands, all the hand, you would have a hard fist
You should hit the bag barenuckle too, would harden your wrist.. (for street fighting) you would no need those wrist protection pro Bareknucle people are using
Start with light punches and increase the force, be careful.. put something over your knuckles to not cut the skin, a small piece of a handwrap
My English sucks :)
 
