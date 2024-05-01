Should you condition your knuckles?

Xoleth
Hi,
I've been reading older threads from some boxing subreddits and I've noticed that people don't recommend knuckle conditioning.
a) "Unless you want to deal with keloid scaring, early arthritis and the inability to open your grasp, don't try anything to toughen them artificially."
b) "Knuckle conditioning beneath the skin is a myth and Wolff's Law applies to axial loading of the bones."
Meanwhile, I've watched one of Stephen Wonderboy Thompson's clips about knuckle and skin conditioning, by hitting very slowly a piece of wood covered in leather.
Is there any truth/evidence in knuckle conditioning?
Also, I remember reading something about rugby players having bigger bone density because of the nature of their sport and the fact that micro-fractured improved bone density.
On the other side, I remember a kickboxing coach telling me never to hit the bag without gloves because he did it in the past and he cannot make a fist anymore. Why would someone lose his mobility in fingers because of micro-fractures?
Thank you,
