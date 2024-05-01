Should you condition your knuckles?

Don’t concentration on the knuckles itself ,hitting harder surfaces in general or with greater force should condition the knuckles . The stronger wrist and Forearm will let someone deliver a harder punch bc that supports those top bones and ligaments in the the hand , knuckle push ups on concrete are great and do them at different hand positions .



Actual punching conditioning isn’t easy you’ll be going through some pain at times maybe even hit a hard surface wrong , today I rarely use a heavy bag , I hit a huge oak tree with about a half inch of foam around it and I hit concrete blocks solid with boxing gloves with barely any padding now but I usually put thin layer of foam around the knuckles if I do it a lot now bc your fphand can only take so much punishment and you got to let it rest .



Ultimately a harder fist all around is beneficial the quickest way to get to that is a lot of gripping exercises , wrist and forearm if power is your goal bc you’ll be able to absorb the blow more as Fireman once said when asked why did he generate so much power his answer was bc he had strong forearms that’s where shock absorption starts then runs through the wrist and hand .



Knuckle conditioning itself is more to have less chance of breaking your hand on someone else ,I’m not sure if the knuckles themselves matter in boxing as your wearing gloves but you can throw harder shots for sure with less chance of injury ( ppl who usually break a hand are those who’s wrist and forearm didn’t support the force they threw at ) .



Overall you still need boxing gloves for and any resistance surface heavy bag etc until you reached a point you can drive a punch full force for a duration bc you can’t hit solid objects bare hand and condemn them properly ..doing power punching to whatever extent your capable of on a heavy bag you really want to drive shots as hard as you can this might take awhile depending how long you recover etc etc ….bare knuckle isn’t really required here you can drive more force with gloves on with less chance of breaking or fracturing anything though it can happen I know . Lol