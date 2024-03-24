Should we re-address eye pokes/groin strikes penalties after biting incident?

Typically you will get a warning with an eye poke/groin strike, and we saw last night that biting is DQ and getting kicked from the UFC.
 
The likelihood of it being an accident is pretty much off the table, so there's not even a modicum of reasonable doubt.

Don't get me wrong, eye and groin fouls should be taken much more seriously, but I imagine this is why biting is so immediately sanctioned
 
Are you from the Middle Ages? You have to ask if biting, eye poking and groin strikes should be treated differently.

Off with your head!
 
I re-worded the thread as it came off as comparing groin strikes/eye pokes to biting which is clearly different, but should we reconsider the penalties for them to be more harsh just like biting.
 
Are you fuckin kidding me

you dont accidentally bite someone,dummy

all those other things can be and will be done accidentally
 
Hey fucker, I never said they are the same illegal strikes with intentions, but there absolutely been incidents of fingers out and sticking it towards the face that resulted in eye pokes that get off with a warning.
 
Please stay away from mma gyms or immediately go to one and train lol. I am so confused on what to tell you here buddy. You are either at a state of savage that should be kept away from reasonable competitors in fighting sports or maybe you need that in your life so you understand martial artists are not savage animals trying to bite and tear off each others genitals. Those kind fuck them sherbro. We don’t need to revisit shit
 
Cage grabs should get you cut, it possibly has a lot more influence on the outcome of a fight than a friendly nip. Not much doubt about intent.
 
Yes but there is no comparison here.

Biting should have nothing to do with anything to do with this other shit
 
its human preservation instinct to stop getting taken down. Penalities should be given,but no one should get cut for that. You get deducted a point that is quite enough. Repeated fence grabs grounds for disqualification no doubt
 
I was joking, but yeah, it’s still annoying to watch.
 
"Someone pulled a gun from their shorts and shot a guy,It made me think that we should also look into eye pokes more seriously!"
 
Finger strikes to the eyes is wretched yet controversial behavior. Striking a man in his eyes as hard as you can will result in applause while a slight finger motion change can ruin a man’s life. Groin strikes the same to a lesser extent. You simply cannot compare these two thing in a rational mind although they are terrible and shitheads do them to biting or trying to rip nuts off or any of that Eagle Fang shit. It’s cute to talk about in a morbid way but no fam. Even the trash people trying to get an edge with eye strikes cleverly mask it as inadvertent. Certain behaviors have no place in mma and Mr. Werewolf is gonna be fine is his new career. He isn’t Tyson level fame to pull a stunt like that
 
