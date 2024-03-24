Should we re-address eye pokes/groin strikes penalties after biting incident?

Hey fucker, I never said they are the same illegal strikes with intentions, but there absolutely been incidents of fingers out and sticking it towards the face that resulted in eye pokes that get off with a warning.Are you fuckin kidding me
you dont accidentally bite someone,dummy
all those other things can be and will be done accidentally
Yes but there is no comparison here.Hey fucker, I never said they are the same illegal strikes with intentions, but there absolutely been incidents of fingers out and sticking it towards the face that resulted in eye pokes that get off with a warning.
its human preservation instinct to stop getting taken down. Penalities should be given,but no one should get cut for that. You get deducted a point that is quite enough. Repeated fence grabs grounds for disqualification no doubtCage grabs should get you cut, it possibly has a lot more influence on the outcome of a fight than a friendly nip. Not much doubt about intent.
Did you read what you posted? lolPlease stay away from mma gyms or immediately go to one and train lol.
I was joking, but yeah, it’s still annoying to watch.its human preservation instinct to stop getting taken down. Penalities should be given,but no one should get cut for that. You get deducted a point that is quite enough. Repeated fence grabs grounds for disqualification no doubt
Totally agreed. Thats basically what I was gonna postIt's completely possible to accidentally kick someone in the package or poke their eye. Not possible to accidentally bite someone, and the optics are terrible