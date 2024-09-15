Should they impose time limits on the ground?

No. There should not be a time limit on the ground.



What we need is an objective point scoring system. For example, if you get a TD then you get whatever points the TD is worth. However, you don't keep scoring just because you are laying and praying.



Once the fight is on the ground, then it is declared a ground fight and you don't get points for just laying on top. If the fighter in the bottom lands more strikes and attempts more submissions, then that fighter gets the points.



There is enough UFC footage to show that most top positions do not lead to damage or a stoppage. So why are fighters being given infinite points for just laying in the opponents guard while pretending to stay busy so the referee does not intervene? LOL



An objective scoring system is BADLY needed. This eye test based opinion scoring needs to stop.