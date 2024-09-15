Should they impose time limits on the ground?

W

When the fight hits the mat, I feel a 30 second countdown timer should go off and when the time is up the fighters should be forced to return to their feet.

This would force the fighters to work and avoid stalling and prolonged unnecessary ground exchanges.

It would be the next evolution in the sport.
 
Uh
Username doesn’t check out!
 
Should they impose that same time limit on the feet?..what a fuckin dumb question
 
Why not just implement PowerSlap rules and have them strike each other one at a time?


I’m sure that’ll determine the best MMA fighter.

<{yahyou}>
 
Just let them use knees to the head and it would immediately become more interesting.
 
No. There should not be a time limit on the ground.

What we need is an objective point scoring system. For example, if you get a TD then you get whatever points the TD is worth. However, you don't keep scoring just because you are laying and praying.

Once the fight is on the ground, then it is declared a ground fight and you don't get points for just laying on top. If the fighter in the bottom lands more strikes and attempts more submissions, then that fighter gets the points.

There is enough UFC footage to show that most top positions do not lead to damage or a stoppage. So why are fighters being given infinite points for just laying in the opponents guard while pretending to stay busy so the referee does not intervene? LOL

An objective scoring system is BADLY needed. This eye test based opinion scoring needs to stop.
 
