Should they impose time limits on the ground?

When the fight hits the mat, I feel a 30 second countdown timer should go off and when the time is up the fighters should be forced to return to their feet.
This would force the fighters to work and avoid stalling and prolonged unnecessary ground exchanges.
It would be the next evolution in the sport.
