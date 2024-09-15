Should the UFC start 'protecting' Champions?

From certain bad stylistic match ups in order to build up stars better like they do in boxing? I know one of the beauties of the UFC culture is forcing the best to constantly fight the best, but the downside is that is very hard for champions to stay established which results then constantly being recycled. Almost all the greatest Boxing champions have at one point ducked someone because it was a bad match up. Floyd did it, and Canelo has been doing it for years, and they remained stars for many years.



They were getting some real momentum with Omalley as a star, as he was becoming bankable yet decided to match up him up in a horrific stylistic match up to a boring grinder which he lost and now the UFC are left with another boring euro champion that won't draw flies while sacrificing a bankable star. It is pretty bad for business. That is not to say you just feed champions bums, but should they engage in smarter match ups in a stylistic level at least to build up fighters momentum and create real bankable stars. It felt like they shot themselves in the foot tonight. Just to confirm I am not arguing for bum fights, just more favourable stylistic match ups, meaning still fighting top fighters and just being a little more savvy in matchmaking.