Should Rountree start ultra aggressive, try to wrestle or just use his usual gameplan?

Personally I would like to see him try to take Poatan down and not just to open Poatan defence, really try to make something happen on the ground. I think if he mixes it up so he can create openings on the feet it's gonna go horribly for him. Poatan is not gonna be terriified of his grappling and just drop his hands.



I would think just go full Gracie is his best shot followed by just going super aggro and try to take Poatan head off from the start. Doing his usual thing, even if mixed with a takedown attemp here and there seems destined to failure....





What do you guys think?