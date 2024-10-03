Should Rountree start ultra aggressive, try to wrestle or just use his usual gameplan?

Personally I would like to see him try to take Poatan down and not just to open Poatan defence, really try to make something happen on the ground. I think if he mixes it up so he can create openings on the feet it's gonna go horribly for him. Poatan is not gonna be terriified of his grappling and just drop his hands.

I would think just go full Gracie is his best shot followed by just going super aggro and try to take Poatan head off from the start. Doing his usual thing, even if mixed with a takedown attemp here and there seems destined to failure....


What do you guys think?
 
flektarn said:
I don't know why people think a non-wrestler can just implement a wrestling game and not get knocked out for trying it.
If his takedowns are as bad as his non-existent TDD, Khalil should stay far the fuck away from even hinting at going for a takedown.
It's the same logic as 'just defend takedowns'.

'Just suddenly be a good wrestler'.
 
Going aggressive may be his only hope, but it still likely ends with him staring up at the lights. Pereira can be hit though so just maybe.

He can’t and shouldn’t wrestle. He doesn’t have the skillset to effectively implement it and it’s not like Pereira is absolutely completely helpless against mediocre takedowns and grappling.

Trying to use his usual gameplan of strategic striking likely won’t work either. Pereira is likely just too good and will find his chin eventually.

It’s a tough fight for Khalil no matter how you slice it. Crazy things happen and I could be very wrong, but I just don’t see many paths for him to win this fight.
 
From what I remember, Rountree got most of his finishes by holding the center of the octagon and pushing the action. He's got a puncher's chance against Alex so he has to bite down on his mouthguard and get into exchanges from the start before they establish a rhythm.
 
He should perform a Blitzkrieg and go out on his shield if necessary.
 
he should be patient. you dont want to be another jamahall hill. i think if he can make it to a decision, even if its 49-46... that will help elevate his stock because he'll have done better than Jiri or Hill.

if he feels like he's getting picked apart and legs are getting chewed up then yeah... go for broke.
 
He has to find an effective counter. It's going to be tough. His wrestling has to be greatly improved to implent your gameplan.
 
His most strategic time is right now, not the fight. Angle for the biggest paycheck NOW since that is when you have agency over what is impacting your life. Come fight night it is a kickboxing match vs a superior kickboxer so the deck is stacked against you in terms of your level of agency.

Failing that, yes, he should transform into a Olympic wrestler/ADCC champ the night before.
 
Do you know who Rountree is? He has literally never shot for a takedown in the UFC. Pereira is the better grappler, Rountree's ground game is trash. A bad grappler going for takedowns against a BJJ black belt is an awful idea.
 
I forgot how did Walker manage to KO Khalil so quickly and easily?
 
Why doesn't a fighter just do a thing that needs years of hard work and dedication to pull off?

Real life is not a videogame, you are not gonna "Just" do something you never done before or are not good at, just because it would be the most effective thing on paper.

Just go spar once please and see how "easy" it is to implement a gameplan.
 
He is slow. He'd be caught up by a left hook once he attempts to fight aggressively standing in the first round, just fake it and then take Poatan down.

If he is successful then probably the odds will change.
 
Butt flop and pull guard for a sub, Pereira would never expect something like that.
 
Siver! said:
It's the same logic as 'just defend takedowns'.

'Just suddenly be a good wrestler'.
Just be Jason Wilnis and land so many counter low kicks that Alex isn't able to pivot into his left hook effectively.

Obviously.
 
watch him pull off the huge upset, but on paper he doesn't have any way to win. i'm just hoping he doesn't get highlight reel KOed.
 
If he goes ultra aggressive, he most likely gets stopped immediately. If he goes in slower, he gets hurt a bit before getting stopped.
 
