Law Should Robert Maudsley be in prison?

Robert Maudsley - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

TLDR: in 1975 he killed a guy for revealing he was a child molestor. He then turned himself into authorities.

In 1977 he tortured and killed another prisoner who was a child molestor.

In 1978 he killed two other prisoners. One who had killed his wife and one who was yet another child molestor.

This case has me conflicted. On the one hand, I absolutely believe he would kill again if he were released into society. For that reason I don't believe he should be set free. On the other hand, I'm not sure anything he did was morally wrong.
 
He should stay wherever he is. It's more efficient for him to be there rather than hunting pedros outside.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
He should stay wherever he is. It's more efficient for him to be there rather than hunting pedros outside.
Well he's in solitary confinement last I checked. Considered a danger to other prisoners.

Personally I would let him hang out with non-pdf files and non-wife beaters under heavy surveillance to make sure he can be in their presence without killing them.
 
Dude was put in solitary confinement in 1983, two years before I was born, and is still in solitary today. Crazy to think that for my entire life he's been in solitary
 
Zer said:
Dude was put in solitary confinement in 1983, two years before I was born, and is still in solitary today. Crazy to think that for my entire life he's been in solitary
Well he's obviously a danger to anyone accused of being a child predator. Shame the prison can't have a predator-free zone for him to hang out in every once in a while.
 
blaseblase said:
Well he's obviously a danger to anyone accused of being a child predator. Shame the prison can't have a predator-free zone for him to hang out in every once in a while.
Well when he tortured the one guy to death, he did it alongside one of his buddies who was convicted of raping a teenager. So to be fair he can get along with predators sometimes

It just sounds like he wanted to morally convince himself it was correct to do something he wanted to do anyway. Murder bad + you do murder repeatedely = u bad
 
