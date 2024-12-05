TLDR: in 1975 he killed a guy for revealing he was a child molestor. He then turned himself into authorities.In 1977 he tortured and killed another prisoner who was a child molestor.In 1978 he killed two other prisoners. One who had killed his wife and one who was yet another child molestor.This case has me conflicted. On the one hand, I absolutely believe he would kill again if he were released into society. For that reason I don't believe he should be set free. On the other hand, I'm not sure anything he did was morally wrong.