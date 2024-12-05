blaseblase
TLDR: in 1975 he killed a guy for revealing he was a child molestor. He then turned himself into authorities.
In 1977 he tortured and killed another prisoner who was a child molestor.
In 1978 he killed two other prisoners. One who had killed his wife and one who was yet another child molestor.
This case has me conflicted. On the one hand, I absolutely believe he would kill again if he were released into society. For that reason I don't believe he should be set free. On the other hand, I'm not sure anything he did was morally wrong.