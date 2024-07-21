Should ringside doctors be able to stop fights whitout being asked to?

Yesterday Mike Perry seemed clearly concussed in the last two rounds of the fight. His reaction time was completely shot, his motor skills semeed clearly impacted, the punches looked slow and weak.



There was no point in letting him get hurt anymore. Go rewatch the last two rounds and see that he isn't there at all. If both of them were hurt there would be an argument to let the fight go on but Jake was completely fine.





If the corners and referees don't protect the fighters why not let doctors do it?

I'm not even saying that doctors should be able to stop it when a guy is just getting mauled. I'm just saying that if a guy is clearly concussed like Mike was the fight should be stopped.



I'm happy that he seems to be doing o.k. considering how he was concussed and then got knocked out. Will a big name need to get permanent damage for action to be taken? Surely no one can be mad at a certified doctor stopping a fight when someone is clearly concussed?