I was listening to a podcast about how destructive porn is, to marriages, relationships and especially our youth. There are numerous studies that corroborate this.
One of the guests on this podcast was coming at it from the position that there is nothing positive about Porn, at all. it serves no purpose besides amplifying/satisfying carnal desires.
In your opinion, would you support a government instituted ban on porn as we see in most of Asia, Africa and the middle east?
or do you believe this topic is more nuanced? that maybe soft core porn is okay, but hard core, (borderline r*pe acting) should be illegal?
all opinions welcome.
