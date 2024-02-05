Opinion Should Porn be illegal?

Should porn be illegal?

I was listening to a podcast about how destructive porn is, to marriages, relationships and especially our youth. There are numerous studies that corroborate this.

One of the guests on this podcast was coming at it from the position that there is nothing positive about Porn, at all. it serves no purpose besides amplifying/satisfying carnal desires.

In your opinion, would you support a government instituted ban on porn as we see in most of Asia, Africa and the middle east?

or do you believe this topic is more nuanced? that maybe soft core porn is okay, but hard core, (borderline r*pe acting) should be illegal?

all opinions welcome.
 
Porn is a clear reminder that we're nothing more than fucking machines playing dress up. Self-aware, theatrical Bonobos so to speak.

The other 98% we make up is to shield our own psyches from the known degeneracy.

You can't ban it. It's a manifestation of society and the general tolerances at play. Trying to ban it will only make the results more perverse and aggressive.
 
No.
We have enough problems without dedicating a massive chunk of time and money to determining what is or isn’t porn and banning it.
 
No, but there should be more education around the numerous potential harms.
 
What kinda chicom nonsense is this?
 
