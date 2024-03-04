Crime Should LGBT Pride parades be 18+ only?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,654
Reaction score
1,566
There was a thread on 4chan on Saturday and they showing a picture of this guy on social media who made a kissing booth for his little kid at a pride parade and he made a ton of money from it. Then people started posting mind blowing pictures and video clips of what goes on in these events. People literally having sex on the streets out in public. There's cops around but they're not doing anything about it. The worst part is the children. Parents bringing their kids to these pride events, knowing full well that there's naked people walking around, oral sex, full-blown orgies, especially from the BDSM crowd.

People think these are family events when they're not. It's not just one family bringing their kids there. From the clips I've shown, there's no shortage of people walking around pushing strollers.
 
They're absolutely vile. I have seen that thread too, it was a toddler. Disgusting.
 
How about enforcement of the laws we have on the books now.

Well in places this happens that's not going to happen.

Maybe people shouldn't be shit parents. So if they bring them to places they know this is going on they should be treated the same as if they were bring their kid to a strip club and getting and giving lap dances.
 
We have a local one that my company has a float in each year. Everything is kosher and it's just a bunch of gays and college kids cheerleading for eachother. It's totally kid appropriate if you approve of that lifestyle..

The NYC one is an abomination when you really look at it. Not the entire thing but about 10% of it. But the fact that the other 90% allows the minority to make them look bad says something about them as a whole...
 
Romulas said:
We have a local one that my company has a float in each year. Everything is kosher and it's just a bunch of gays and college kids cheerleading for eachother. It's totally kid appropriate if you approve of that lifestyle..

The NYC one is an abomination when you really look at it. Not the entire thing but about 10% of it. But the fact that the other 90% allows the minority to make them look bad says something about them as a whole...
Click to expand...
NYC and SF is gay porn essentially

It’s not like every company placates to the ghays, they are oppressed!!!!!
 
I'm not against the parade.

But having near naked folks wearing ballgags and injecting their kinks into the parade makes it bot kid friendly
 
I am not privy to gay pride but I remember stumbling into one when I went to boxing on a weekend. I came out of the gym and I was in the middle of a gay parade. It wasn't too bad. They just played way too much Lady Gaga and people were not mindful of their cigarettes. I didn't see any naked people. I will admit it was roughly ten years ago so things might have changed.
 
Last edited:
Get rid of the pride parades all together. I find it odd that people need to celebrate being gay.

At least keep kids out of it. If a parent thinks it’s ok to bring their kid to an event like this they are shit parent to begin with. No one should have to tell you not to do this.
 
NoSmilez said:
I am not privy to gay pride but I remember stumbling into one when I went to boxing on a weekend. I came out of the gym and I was in the middle of a gay parade. It wasn't too bad. They just played way too much Lady Gaga and people were not mindful of their cigarettes'. I didn't see any naked people. I will admit it was roughly ten years ago so things might have changed.
Click to expand...
Stumbled on the sf and hollywood ones, definitely xrated
 
chardog said:
Stumbled on the sf and hollywood ones, definitely xrated
Click to expand...
I just remember I stumbled on to one in Toronto too. Nothing gay too but I remember the store owner asking me I was in town for Pride. I was a bit confused like huh? Pride got bought by the UFC a few years ago.
 
F1980 said:
There was a thread on 4chan on Saturday and they showing a picture of this guy on social media who made a kissing booth for his little kid at a pride parade and he made a ton of money from it. Then people started posting mind blowing pictures and video clips of what goes on in these events. People literally having sex on the streets out in public. There's cops around but they're not doing anything about it. The worst part is the children. Parents bringing their kids to these pride events, knowing full well that there's naked people walking around, oral sex, full-blown orgies, especially from the BDSM crowd.

People think these are family events when they're not. It's not just one family bringing their kids there. From the clips I've shown, there's no shortage of people walking around pushing strollers.
Click to expand...


Also if you can’t accept gay men flapping their dicks in public around kids maybe you’re just a bigot. Maybe someone could just enforce normal decency standards and ban assless chaos for the event
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F1980
International Should it be a lot easier to deport greencard holders?
Replies
0
Views
233
F1980
F1980
LeonardoBjj
Law Lithuania moves to ditch controversial Russian-style 'anti-gay propaganda' law
Replies
4
Views
490
SandisLL
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,028
Messages
55,185,417
Members
174,661
Latest member
WinnieGrim

Share this page

Back
Top