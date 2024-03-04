There was a thread on 4chan on Saturday and they showing a picture of this guy on social media who made a kissing booth for his little kid at a pride parade and he made a ton of money from it. Then people started posting mind blowing pictures and video clips of what goes on in these events. People literally having sex on the streets out in public. There's cops around but they're not doing anything about it. The worst part is the children. Parents bringing their kids to these pride events, knowing full well that there's naked people walking around, oral sex, full-blown orgies, especially from the BDSM crowd.



People think these are family events when they're not. It's not just one family bringing their kids there. From the clips I've shown, there's no shortage of people walking around pushing strollers.