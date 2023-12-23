Should i stop competing?

Take guts to compete. You have my respect. Heard a measure of courage, way to personal growth and trying to better yourself is to do something you suck at. My short, uncoordinated daughter competed in volley ball and swimming. She was shorter than the other varsity players by 6" to 12", could not jump with ball handling skills average but her hustle gave her a position on the team. Did not play much but I was so proud of her sticking with it even though she was not good at the sport. She did not know how to swim. Learned on the swim team. She always came in last place sometimes as much as 2 pool lengths behind. Everybody cheered for her. She got the fish out of water award from her team. She always went for the hardest to do thing while growing up like musical instrument or college major. She is very successful as an adult now and still goes after challenges. Knock on wood she keeps safe, happy and healthy which are the main goal with raising kids. With that said, just measure your success in terms of your skills getting better, not your win loss record. Get feedback from your coach and experienced fighters and keep track of what you learn to prove to yourself the results of your hard work. I lost several of my fights before I won some but never was that good overall. My instructor praises anybody that fights, win or lose and seems to remember everybody's fights. I would stop competing when you quit having fun with it. The good thing is you have to get better by sticking with the sport. There is always somebody worse or better than you in any endeavor. Perseverance and hard work often wins over skill in life.