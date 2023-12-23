Should i stop competing?

What are your goals in combat sport? And what are your personal goals outside sport?Well .. I competed in a Kickboxing tournament but came last place and i'm 0-2 in grappling tournaments also. Should i keep going? I can't seem to win at all...
Love combat sports though.
To take it as far as i can ... Work & generally being productive.
Sounds to me that you're accomplishing all of the above – win or lose. So if your body and health are good, I'd keep competing, TBH.To take it as far as i can ... Work & generally being productive.
Compete if you enjoy competing. It should be scary, thrilling, disappointing (at times), and a dozen other things but it should also be enjoyable.
In his case he should probably keep going if he enjoys it, competing at a hobbyist amateur level for a few fights . However its clear that many fighters don't know when it's time to retire from active competition, Tony Ferguson being the most obvious example right now.Only you know when it's time to call it a wrap. Don't let anyone else tell you when. Unless you're @ironkhan57 in which case you should retire immediately and never put gloves on again.
Ironkhan recently informed me that he 100% thinks he could go toe to toe with that Colby guy who just fought and even beat him in straight boxing..... He is past delusional and has skipped straight into the realm of imagination land. He's a danger to himself and I won't be surprised if he gets killed fighting someone on concrete. But it's not like hundreds of members haven't warned him lol.In his case he should probably keep going if he enjoys it, competing at a hobbyist amateur level for a few fights . However its clear that many fighters don't know when it's time to retire from active competition, Tony Ferguson being the most obvious example right now.
Sometimes fighters do need to be told to hang it up and aren't capable of making that objective decision themselves. Being attached to the process, the training and the excitement of competition can be a strong incentive to keep going well past the point of being detrimental to health.
As for the level of Ironkhan type delusion with no physical attributes or talent that's different, but sometimes even they need to have some sense beaten into them on streetbeefs is the only way.
shhh don't give away the keys to the vault
That Being said I tell my team all the time the best space to occupy in a gym is being the guy who’s good enough to spar/roll and give a good account of himself who never competes. You get to decide when you spar or not, you get to eat what ever you want, skip road work or conditioning if you’d like, and no strangers gonna blast you in the face with a right hand in front of your family and friends.
This might sound a bit harsh but if you're consistently not winning, the problem probably resides somewhere in your action (or lack thereof) in training. Wars can be won months before anyone sets foot on the battlefield; it's the same with fighting.
Are you showing up to the gym everyday? Are you shadowboxing? Doing your conditioning and roadwork consistently? Giving max effort in sparring? If you are, there should be no reason why you lose against someone you're appropriately matched with on a similar skill level. The fact that you're asking online if you can continue indicates to me that you're re-thinking your reasons for competing and want validation for a way out.
Even at the lowest levels of combat sport competition this stuff ain't no joke. For my first MMA fight, I'd had 2 years of boxing experience, and 8 months of MMA training 2x a day, plus roadwork 7x a week. Even THEN I just barely managed to eek out a TKO win in the 3rd round against my opponent.
1. How old are you?
2. How much damage are you taking in these kickboxing fights?
3. Realistically, how good is your gym and teammates compared to other gyms in the state.
I can’t tell you if you should give up fighting or not, but I don’t think you should quit grappling until you win a few. Literally no downside to grappling