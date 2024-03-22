Should i pay off my mortgage with lump sum payments?

Blunderbuss

Blunderbuss

The Chairman of the PWD
@Brown
Joined
Apr 24, 2012
Messages
4,748
Reaction score
6,158
So as you all are aware, interest rates are fucked right now. They may start to lower a bit in the near future, but who knows by what amount or when.

So my mortgage right now is down to only $122k. Not too bad, payments are only $254 a week including the property tax. We've managed to set aside about $135k in disposable savings. We just had a baby girl and really wanted to make sure we would be set. So now baby is 2 months old, things are going great and we are still accumulating wealth, so my question is: do I start just paying down my mortgage? I can pay up to $28k a year in lump sums, so with my regular payments, I could have it paid off in 4 years. Of course disaster could strike at any time, I could lose my job, car could break, house could flood (it flooded a couple years ago after all). I've been grappling with this for a few months, and my wife keeps asking me what I'm thinking about it. Should I just stay the course for the remaining 13 years of my mortgage? Make smaller lump sums but keep enough just in case? Burn the house down and start a new life?
 
I meant to clarify that my mortgage interest rate is only 1.7% until April 2026, so my payments will go up significantly from there
 
In Australia most mortgages have an offset account so you can put extra in and thereby reduce the amount you pay interest on. But you can take it out whenever, no asking for a redraw or anything. See if you can get something like that.

That said, till August 2026 ypu can probably get a savings account which pays more than 1.7%. You'd have to consider tax implications (interest earned being taxable most likely). In Australia you can 4 or 5%. In short earn 4% while paying 1.7%.

You possibly can't get an offset while your interest is fixed. But after the fixed term expires it could be possible.


That said I don't know your situation so maybe this would work for you, maybe not.
 
I would consult with a financial advisor instead of taking advice from a bunch of knuckleheads on an MMA forum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,477
Messages
55,280,671
Members
174,716
Latest member
cejayz

Share this page

Back
Top