Should i pay off my mortgage with lump sum payments?

So as you all are aware, interest rates are fucked right now. They may start to lower a bit in the near future, but who knows by what amount or when.



So my mortgage right now is down to only $122k. Not too bad, payments are only $254 a week including the property tax. We've managed to set aside about $135k in disposable savings. We just had a baby girl and really wanted to make sure we would be set. So now baby is 2 months old, things are going great and we are still accumulating wealth, so my question is: do I start just paying down my mortgage? I can pay up to $28k a year in lump sums, so with my regular payments, I could have it paid off in 4 years. Of course disaster could strike at any time, I could lose my job, car could break, house could flood (it flooded a couple years ago after all). I've been grappling with this for a few months, and my wife keeps asking me what I'm thinking about it. Should I just stay the course for the remaining 13 years of my mortgage? Make smaller lump sums but keep enough just in case? Burn the house down and start a new life?