Should I cancel my trip to Nepal!?

TribalDrumz
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2017
- Messages
- 13,826
- Reaction score
- 16,978
I’m not ready to die! i know it’s a risk when you go to places like this but the possibility of it is now officially scary. I’ve been wanting to see the Himalayan mountains forever though.
Rip to those who perished
Rip to those who perished
Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor
The plane slipped off the runway at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. 18 bodies were recovered, and the pilot survived with some injuries.
apnews.com