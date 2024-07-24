Should I cancel my trip to Nepal!?

TribalDrumz said:

Rip to those who perished

Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor The plane slipped off the runway at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. 18 bodies were recovered, and the pilot survived with some injuries. I’m not ready to die! i know it’s a risk when you go to places like this but the possibility of it is now officially scary. I’ve been wanting to see the Himalayan mountains forever though.Rip to those who perished Click to expand...

No you should notFar as I know nobody ever says I wish I had been more of a pussy on their death beddo you remember the life lessons you learned from Oregon trail ?Caulk the wagon and Ford the river is a metaphor for how to live life.