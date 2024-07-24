Should I cancel my trip to Nepal!?

TribalDrumz

TribalDrumz

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 18, 2017
Messages
13,826
Reaction score
16,978
TribalDrumz said:
I’m not ready to die! i know it’s a risk when you go to places like this but the possibility of it is now officially scary. I’ve been wanting to see the Himalayan mountains forever though.
Rip to those who perished
apnews.com

Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor

The plane slipped off the runway at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. 18 bodies were recovered, and the pilot survived with some injuries.
apnews.com apnews.com
Click to expand...


No you should not

Far as I know nobody ever says I wish I had been more of a pussy on their death bed

do you remember the life lessons you learned from Oregon trail ?

Caulk the wagon and Ford the river is a metaphor for how to live life.
 
Just go! I just booked flights and most of the hotels to Europe for next summer. Life is short, enjoy travelling the world.

So far for the upcoming year we are going:
November '24: Hong Kong and Taiwan
April '25: Big Island or Maui and Oahu (tentatively)
June '25: UK/London, Amsterdam, Belgium, Paris
 
boingyman said:
Just go! I just booked flights and most of the hotels to Europe for next summer. Life is short, enjoy travelling the world.

So far for the upcoming year we are going:
November '24: Hong Kong and Taiwan
April '25: Big Island or Maui and Oahu (tentatively)
June '25: UK/London, Amsterdam, Belgium, Paris
Click to expand...
Nice! I just got back from Oahu. Belgium is epic . Enjoy
 
Sherbro logic:

"Don't be a pussy! Go!"

Dude dies in a plane crash

"What a dumb SOB, who flies on a third world plane out of Nepal?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Haiti’s main international airport reopens nearly three months after gang violence forced it closed
Replies
0
Views
120
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,366
Messages
55,905,406
Members
174,980
Latest member
KristanLuk

Share this page

Back
Top