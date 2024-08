ledonk said: What are you talking about? He did fine. Click to expand...

xhaydenx said: The F in UFC stands for fighting and Guti never does it.



All this bum does his run and leg kick. That's it lol.



Got touched once by Pedro and ran for his life for the rest of the fight.



Cut him and sign actual "fighters", not these guys who are terrified to actually fight. Click to expand...

Mokaev and Maness won too.He dropped a round to a +400 dog who came in on short notice and had no UFC experience, and it wasn't because Quang did better than expected. You could tell Chris had the skill to get him out of there without the scorecards, or at the very least of winning a lopsided fight on the feet.Instead he spent most of the fight throwing single strikes, feinting and moving backwards.I'm not even against guys who point fight, so long as they don't forget about the "fight" part of the equation. Gutierrez is just looking to spar anyone regardless of the potential skill disparity.