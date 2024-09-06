Social Should countries give 1 mil $ to someone randomly every day?

Why no country in the world has this model,
for example, every person who is employed has to give 1 dollar every day to a fund from which 1 million dollars is allocated to a certain number of people every day.
For example, if there are 100 million payers, it means that every day 100 people should receive 1 million dollars.
What's wrong with this idea?
 
It's called social security and lottery, except the government takes a huge cut of that money and spend it frivolously like gold toilets and endless foreign wars
 
Why don't we just eliminate money altogether and just use a social credit system to purchase things

