Should Conor have moved to LW?

He was on top of the world in the FW division and then he went to the 170 division to fight Nate which made no sense. He lost then dropped down to LW to fight Nate and won that fight. I get that Nate was a draw but he should have never taken that fight at 170.



Shortly after he KO’s Alvarez to win the LW title. It was at this point that I think Conor’s delusional side came out again thinking he could beat Khabib.



Khabib was way bigger in size and was tailor made to beat him. Why did he take that fight? He shoulda just dropped the title and said I’m too small for this division or continue to duck him. Instead he fought Khabib and lost.



Then he goes on to get stopped by Dustin twice who is better suited to the LW division than he is. His torso is way smaller than Dustin’s despite his strength and length in his arms.



Both fighters Conor could not overcome (Khabib and Dustin) have bigger frames and are more dense. I just think it was a bit delusional of Conor to think that he can keep fighting up in weight against bigger fighters.



It some ways it is respectable challenging your limits but unfortunately that challenge ended up costing him a broken leg that he will never be 100% from again.