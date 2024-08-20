Should Breaking be back in the Olympics?

Should Breaking be back in the Olympics?

  • Yes, absolutely. Give it another chance.

    Votes: 6 75.0%

  • No, it sucks, it's dancing it's not a sport.

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • I'm apathetic to the whole thing.

    Votes: 1 12.5%
  • Total voters
    8
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,466
Reaction score
44,719
Now that we got to see in how they did just this past Olympics. You think it should be back in the next Olympics?

Or it's just one and done?

I thought it was pretty decent, they should give it another chance.

Especially if they have someone like this guy competing.

 
Neck&Neck said:
Removing it to include Flag Football, is dumb as fuck
Click to expand...
Flag football is dumb, but not as dumb as those who seem to think the IOC determines sport inclusion like a government budget.

Cliffs for those impaired as such: the reason the IOC keeps adding dumb new shit is because they've turned the Olympics into a business. Same reason they keep adding more games to the seasons and more seeds to the playoffs in the major commercial sports. More games = more TV time = more revenue. Nothing is getting cut to make room for something else. Not why shit gets cut. And, in the long run, spoiler alert, they're just going to keep add, add, adding.
 
Only if they bring back the kangaroo bitch
 
Only if there are actual boomboxes involved during the competition. Otherwise, I will continue to ignore it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ezekiel 25:17
Breaking In The Olympics
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
2K
volodya
V

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,664
Messages
56,066,024
Members
175,056
Latest member
jewels14

Share this page

Back
Top