Should Breaking be back in the Olympics?

Neck&Neck said: Removing it to include Flag Football, is dumb as fuck Click to expand...

Flag football is dumb, but not as dumb as those who seem to think the IOC determines sport inclusion like a government budget.Cliffs for those impaired as such: the reason the IOC keeps adding dumb new shit is because they've turned the Olympics into a business. Same reason they keep adding more games to the seasons and more seeds to the playoffs in the major commercial sports. More games = more TV time = more revenue. Nothing is getting cut to make room for something else. Not why shit gets cut. And, in the long run, spoiler alert, they're just going to keep add, add, adding.