Shoop Shoop Dat Tai Tui's Tata

Picsart-22-09-05-01-19-29-669.png


@Iron Nick did the Marty part, but I couldn't resist and update...
 
Last edited:
I can't wait to get home. Haven't made a shoop since Edgar got slept the first time. This has so much potential.

Edit: It's been about 24 hours since my original post. Got asked to work a double today and didn't have time after getting in super late last night to build a shoop.

Just makes me feel like a piece of shit for wasting a first page slot and not delivering. Tonight I promise when I get in I will build a legendary shoop...a gsponabicyle level shoop. A Shooperbowl IV level shoop.

Update: It's been about 10 hours since my last post and this be the best I can come up with after 3 13 hour shifts in a row and 15 minutes in MS Paint. Just don't got that Shoop fire in me anymore to go all out eh.

ezgif-4-f52bbea6e177.gif
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Buff
Shoop SHOOP DAT VIOLATING VINCE
6 7 8
Replies
158
Views
11K
TCE
TCE

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,122
Messages
55,259,175
Members
174,712
Latest member
wallnerdana

Share this page

Back
Top