MODS. I've posted this here and hope you might pin it or leave it in heavies: elsewhere has different people who won't otherwise see this. I accept defeat if I'm overly optimistic.

Sherbros.

The Sherdog has been around for a long time. Sadly, some of our Sherbros have passed away in real life and many of you never know each other beyond a username and thread.

I recommend getting to know each other even a tiny bit better.

We already have a starter thread for the shy but courageous:
Post your pic

Perhaps you'd be willing to follow one another on IG (or elsewhere) and make the community more real?


Yours in the Dawg.
Will

**EDIT**
You'll be surprised who people are beyond a username. Of course, we have trolls and jackasses but this Forum has been around forever and it would be sad if people never quite went beyond an opinion of somebody because of their smart-ass replies or lack of rasslin knowledge ;)
 
Meh, you guys would know if I went as it would make national headlines.
Not because I'm famous, but because I'll have a deadmans switch sending out a different, comical obituary to every paper and online rag I can squeeze into a contact list.

"WFG has passed due to a mountain climbing accident while overdosing on Mad Honey. He is cherished in memory by his 4 children, chosen, and the 286 he has fathered through sperm donation, whether they know it or not, a part of them has left the world."

The editors of NationalDeafNews.com:
images (9).jpg
 
