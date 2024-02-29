MODS. I've posted this here and hope you might pin it or leave it in heavies: elsewhere has different people who won't otherwise see this. I accept defeat if I'm overly optimistic.Sherbros.The Sherdog has been around for a long time. Sadly, some of our Sherbros have passed away in real life and many of you never know each other beyond a username and thread.I recommend getting to know each other even a tiny bit better.We already have a starter thread for the shy but courageous:Perhaps you'd be willing to follow one another on IG (or elsewhere) and make the community more real?Yours in the Dawg.**EDIT**You'll be surprised who people are beyond a username. Of course, we have trolls and jackasses but this Forum has been around forever and it would be sad if people never quite went beyond an opinion of somebody because of their smart-ass replies or lack of rasslin knowledge