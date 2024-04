That was one of the baddest moments ever courtesy of 2 bad mofos. I Cut out and attached some shitty templates that you can probably isolate pretty easily. Apologies for the extra work, I am using my phone and have a hard time creating templates.A few to start us off Obligatory...If somebody wishes to, they can tag the Shoop gang. I don't have that prepared.In the words of other wiser Sherbros before me...Let's do this