It's a real damn shame we never saw prime Shogun in the UFC. Those dam CL injuries robbed us of watching his ballet of violence in the cage and the rematch vs the best/uninjured version of Rampage.



Pride haters like to say he wasn't that good cuz he lost to Forrest in the debut while ignoring the injury which prevented him from training any cardio.



He made a career of fighting 10 min rounds but here you can see he got tired and was flat footed after being on top for a few minutes. He also threw naked strikes and barged in thinking he'd blast thru B league UFC comp







In the rematch while not in his peak but at least without an active acl injury we saw what shogun could do to Forrest. Too bad this wasn't the first fight



