Rewatch Shogun v Forrest

It's a real damn shame we never saw prime Shogun in the UFC. Those dam CL injuries robbed us of watching his ballet of violence in the cage and the rematch vs the best/uninjured version of Rampage.

Pride haters like to say he wasn't that good cuz he lost to Forrest in the debut while ignoring the injury which prevented him from training any cardio.

He made a career of fighting 10 min rounds but here you can see he got tired and was flat footed after being on top for a few minutes. He also threw naked strikes and barged in thinking he'd blast thru B league UFC comp



In the rematch while not in his peak but at least without an active acl injury we saw what shogun could do to Forrest. Too bad this wasn't the first fight

 
Always bugged me that Forrest beat Shogun and Rampage back to back, yet nobody ever wants to give him any credit. Forrest went into that fight injured too. And for all the talk beforehand about how Forrest has no chin and couldn't hang if it hit the ground, he took Shoguns best shots and kept moving forward. Hit Shogun with some hard shots that seemed to slow him down despite his rep for having no power, and out hustled him on the ground while being patient and taking almost no damage there.

Yes Shogun came in hurt but Griffin also had a good game plan and fought a very smart and tactical fight. He did against Rampage as well.
 
Forrest deserved the title shot and the title win, even if he was a TUF newb babyface. Chael had an undeserved title shot at LHW but probably made more money in his YFC run (?) and was able to parlay it into a character and still enjoying success.

Shogun at least became a champion in the UFC. Chuck Liddell was #1 among most MMA sites after he beat Couture in their third fight but he had loss to Rampage who lost to Shogun. Shogun should have been #1 in that year and a half time period.
 
Shogun is a legend and many of his fans are legendary nut huggers. One of the worst ‘cool fighter but annoying fanbase’ ratios of any fighters of all time. The 100000 excuses per loss (and if he looks not great in victories) and constant “new old prime new PRIDE shogun” type shit is annoying.

I do somewhat respect the nut hugging though, it is insane to be hugging that hard for 20+ years and trying to convince forum dwellers to hug his nuts too
 
Mike said:
Always bugged me that Forrest beat Shogun and Rampage back to back, yet nobody ever wants to give him any credit. Forrest went into that fight injured too. And for all the talk beforehand about how Forrest has no chin and couldn't hang if it hit the ground, he took Shoguns best shots and kept moving forward. Hit Shogun with some hard shots that seemed to slow him down despite his rep for having no power, and out hustled him on the ground while being patient and taking almost no damage there.

Yes Shogun came in hurt but Griffin also had a good game plan and fought a very smart and tactical fight. He did against Rampage as well.
Forrest also did well vs Rashad before Rashad just decided to wreck him in the third round. I think he was winning the fight
 
Miraculously just about every PRIDE star was instantly out of their prime as soon as they stepped for in America. Or got staph
 
BowserJr said:


In the rematch while not in his peak but at least without an active acl injury we saw what shogun could do to Forrest. Too bad this wasn't the first fight

Griffin was at the end of his career when the rematch happened. How come he gets no benefit of the doubt?

If anything, Shogun was much closer to his peak in their rematch than Griffin was. Rua was the LHW champion like 4 months before their rematch.
 
Forrest was a great fighter, he had improved insanely after TUF. Isnt it worth accepting Forrest was just a better fighter rather than his opponents were out of prime?
 
