Shoes for kickboxing

Hi all,



Unfortunately, I have been diagnosed with heel fat pad syndrom (HFPS).



This means that after 10 years of kickboxing, I can no longer do any sports on bare feet.



I am very keen to continue kickboxing, although I would have to wear shoes and heel support soles.



Does anybody have recommendations for shoes that would fit this purpose? They ideally have strong heel support and cushion, but light enough to allow movement and kicks.



Thanks a lot in advance.