Shoes for kickboxing

Hi all,

Unfortunately, I have been diagnosed with heel fat pad syndrom (HFPS).

This means that after 10 years of kickboxing, I can no longer do any sports on bare feet.

I am very keen to continue kickboxing, although I would have to wear shoes and heel support soles.

Does anybody have recommendations for shoes that would fit this purpose? They ideally have strong heel support and cushion, but light enough to allow movement and kicks.

Thanks a lot in advance.
 
I'd probably speak with your coach(s) about the problem and see what they would recommend. But if I had a problem with my feet, I'd wear compression socks, ankle gaurds in wrestling shoes, and use these ISAMI pro wrestling shingaurds -CHOKE-SPORTS/ ISAMI site . They're basically shingaurd boots.
 
They have shoes for BJJ. It's like foot grips. You can probably add in insole in them. They have different designs of barefoot socks. You probably have to jerry rig a pair with your own insoles.

They have martial arts shoes but they just seem like cloth flat shoes. You still don't have the support that you want.
 
