Shevchenko v Fiorot, who you got?

It's a coin toss. Valentina has slowed down considerably since that fight with Santos, even though she dominated tonight, she wasn't the same woman who beat up Jennifer Maia or Jessica Andrade.



Manon Fiorot is an ugly, ugly, ugly matchup up for her. Fiorot likes to stay at a distance and doesn't bite on feints much, she's also the biggest, strongest woman in the division. Keeping her down is not going to be easy, and she has a real chance of winning the stand up exchanges.



I like this matchup, a lot.