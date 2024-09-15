Shevchenko v Fiorot, who you got?

Val is ready to be put down, Grasso just isnt the one.

Fiorot might be
 
Valentina will be hard to beat if she keeps that same edge and drive she had in this fight tonight. She dominated this one.

I'm going to continue to pick her until she has shown she is completely washed.
 
<------------
 
Fiorot is a 125 Holly Holm, Valentina wins it easily unless she goes off a cliff in the next little while, which is possible at her age.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
...and here come the "Grasso was never that good" goldfish.
Click to expand...
Grasso has a very nice youth advantage and still looked amatureish her striking is not elite she can do nice things with her hands her kicks and distance management are subpar and Val exposed that


Val deserves all the credit here
 
It's a coin toss. Valentina has slowed down considerably since that fight with Santos, even though she dominated tonight, she wasn't the same woman who beat up Jennifer Maia or Jessica Andrade.

Manon Fiorot is an ugly, ugly, ugly matchup up for her. Fiorot likes to stay at a distance and doesn't bite on feints much, she's also the biggest, strongest woman in the division. Keeping her down is not going to be easy, and she has a real chance of winning the stand up exchanges.

I like this matchup, a lot.
 
Fiorot defends TDs and outstrikes her maybe even gets a knockout. I think Valentina is past her prime todays performance was more about how bad Grasso was IMO.
 
Val probably wins but I don't know if she'll dominate her. Fiorot is a huge 125er with good TDD and good striking. Val will have to work hard to win IMO.
 
