Shevchenko is the underdog for the first time ever in a title fight

This is her title fight #12, and she has always been the favorite on the betting odds during all her other 11 title fights, even against Nunes and even during the Grasso rematch.

Now so far she is slightly the underdog for this next title fight she is having on saturday, barely, but it still count.

Thoughts?

Seems like a good oportunity to bet so money on her !
 
Shev showed surprisingly poor fight IQ in the last Grasso fight. If she remains patient and does not throw spinning shit or try to force TDs, she should win...still a 50 - 50 fight.
 
