Shevchenko has to finish Alexa...

That's the only way she can get the title back!



Because last time they gave Grasso an imaginary 10-8 round so they could make it a draw and it was probably due to they had that fight during the Mexican independence day....



This time around they are fighting at the Sphere and they are celebrating also another Mexican stuff, right? So I assume they want Grasso to win again, with that being said if they go to the distance they would rob Valentina again.



So her only chance is to win by a finish pretty much.