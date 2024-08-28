Shevchenko has to finish Alexa...

That's the only way she can get the title back!

Because last time they gave Grasso an imaginary 10-8 round so they could make it a draw and it was probably due to they had that fight during the Mexican independence day....

This time around they are fighting at the Sphere and they are celebrating also another Mexican stuff, right? So I assume they want Grasso to win again, with that being said if they go to the distance they would rob Valentina again.

So her only chance is to win by a finish pretty much.
 
It's not great I'll give you that.. If I was Val I would've wanted any other date than this...
Yeah she said in some interviews she wasn't going to fight for that date, she was asking for any other date so I'm pretty sure she tried her best with the UFC to get another date but since she ended up accepting it, I'm assuming that was the only option they gave her
 
She plays with her food too much and is far too willing to wait for her opponent to throw in order to counter punch.

I wish she had more movement too because at times she just stands there like a statue waiting.
 
She plays with her food too much and is far too willing to wait for her opponent to throw in order to counter punch.

I wish she had more movement too because at times she just stands there like a statue waiting.
I'm going to sound like Captain Hindsight Idiot here but she really needs to lay off the spinning backfist.

She threw it so many times and she even threw it extremely early in the 1st round IIRC. A spinning backfist is something you throw rarely and when you throw it it's because you've got your opponent timed to a T. It's not some technique you spam that's just stupid.
 
It's not great I'll give you that.. If I was Val I would've wanted any other date than this...
and she pushed for it. It's very unfair to valentina.

She's been a good sport I hope she absolute ends Grasso and ascends to the best female fighter ever.
 
I'm going to sound like Captain Hindsight Idiot here but she really needs to lay off the spinning backfist.

She threw it so many times and she even threw it extremely early in the 1st round IIRC. A spinning backfist is something you throw rarely and when you throw it it's because you've got your opponent timed to a T. It's not some technique you spam that's just stupid.
Agreed. Last thing you should be doing is giving an opponent enough looks at a technique to time it that leaves you with your back turned. It really does need to be a jack in the box surprise strike to be really effective
 
I'm going to sound like Captain Hindsight Idiot here but she really needs to lay off the spinning backfist.

She threw it so many times and she even threw it extremely early in the 1st round IIRC. A spinning backfist is something you throw rarely and when you throw it it's because you've got your opponent timed to a T. It's not some technique you spam that's just stupid.
I don't recall her doing it during their last fight, the only big mistake I recall she made was going for the headlock at the end and getting her back taken
 
Alexa is going to win again <GrassoBless>
 
Well she's had 2 chances now to finish Grasso and couldn't. Grasso on the other hand did finish Val in the first fight. Val is the challenger. She doesn't have much room to negotiate terms as to where or when the fight takes place.
 
Saltchenko copium is unhealthy. She is also the B side here.
 
