GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2011
- Messages
- 51,525
- Reaction score
- 87,104
Finally tallied up all the points after 28 regulars of The Arcade contributed their Top 5 games of the last 5 years, and I hoped I could make a Top 10 list... but there weren't enough games with over 10 points. I would be splitting hairs between the games with 7, 8, or 9 points.
As a reminder for each Top 5 list, I added them up like this -
#1 Game = 5 points.
#2 Game = 4 points.
#3 Game = 3 points.
#4 Game = 2 points.
#5 Game = 1 point.
And the #1 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2024 is...
Baldur's Gate 3 - 55 Points
Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -
[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
As a reminder for each Top 5 list, I added them up like this -
#1 Game = 5 points.
#2 Game = 4 points.
#3 Game = 3 points.
#4 Game = 2 points.
#5 Game = 1 point.
And the #1 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2024 is...
Baldur's Gate 3 - 55 Points
Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -
[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
Last edited: