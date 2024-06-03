Multiplatform Sherdog's Top Recommended Modern Games 2019-2024

Finally tallied up all the points after 28 regulars of The Arcade contributed their Top 5 games of the last 5 years, and I hoped I could make a Top 10 list... but there weren't enough games with over 10 points. I would be splitting hairs between the games with 7, 8, or 9 points.

As a reminder for each Top 5 list, I added them up like this -

#1 Game = 5 points.
#2 Game = 4 points.
#3 Game = 3 points.
#4 Game = 2 points.
#5 Game = 1 point.

And the #1 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2024 is...

Baldur's Gate 3 - 55 Points

76e7f89001953d5c767dd9b2722dcfca2a10b8ebe3c0843b.jpg


@GearSolidMetal
@Bob Gray
@Law Talkin’ Guy
@blaseblase
@deviake
@iNoScopedJFK
@blaseblase
@deviake
@Leon
@mihailovich
@Blayt7hh
@empsim

@method115


Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -

[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
 
The #2 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2014 is...

Elden Ring - 40 points

OIP.UK6pGpvWxIwYXR01R7xZaAHaDz


Elden Ring - 40 points
@Law Talkin’ Guy
@Whitemousse
@mihailovich
@Hitman81
@Jose Beehive
@Ashen One
@Strychnine
@iNoScopedJFK
@mb23100
@Leon

Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -

[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
 
The #3 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2014 is...

Though it should be mentioned a only Sony-Exclusive until recently when it's been released on PC. Shows how highly respected it is.

Ghost of Tsushima - 28 points
OIF.wNj0dEhOz8vduzIVMZ1Ogg



@supermurph

@Blayt7hh

@Hitman81

@Valhoven

@ObsoleteSoul

@Leon

@mixmastermo

Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -


[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
 
Tie for #5/#6 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2014 is...

Hades - 23 points
R.31547045c287c59da5826b477d767e4e


@Bob Gray
@SaiWa
@HereticBD
@deviake
@empsim
@Ashen One

Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -

[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
 
Tie for #5/#6 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2014 is...

Doom Eternal - 23 points
OIP.i1zM8F3GK4aI0lfMUOxumwHaEK

@Law Talkin' Guy
@Ashen One
@mb23100
@blaseblase
@Zer
@deviake

Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -

[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
 
The #7/#8 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2014 is...
Edit - This is a PS5 exclusive.


Returnal - 17 points

EGS_Returnal_Housemarque_S1_2560x1440-f2ffd55138c31d0f9534a749061b2f2a


@SaiWa
@Zazen
@Bob Gray
@Valhoven
@supermurph

Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -

[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
 
The #7/#8 Highest Recommended Modern Game of 2019-2014 is...

Witcher 3 - 17 points

OIP.7GHfa2V2bZYXRx-BOIOcHAHaEK


@GearSolidMetal[/USER]
@blaseblase
@Blayt7hh
@Leon
Detailed Endorcements Why You Highly Recommend It -

[Post your mini-review - Not a Sentence, A paragraph - Below and I'll add it to this post.]
 
And I'm not bothering with #9 & #10 because they have fewer than 10 points, and only 2 people recommended them.

Thoughts?
 
Came out in 2015.

