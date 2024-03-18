Sherdog NCAA Tourney Bracket Challenge...Join now...Win Vmonies

Krixes

Krixes

The Undefeated Gaul
@Steel
Joined
Mar 8, 2017
Messages
25,929
Reaction score
37,436
It's that time of year again. Win some vmonies, show off your knowledge. Fill out your bracket by signing up below (click Yahoo link). Everyone is invited. Emails have been sent to everyone who played last year as well. Good luck...

1st Place...

2nd Place...

3rd Place...


@SKYNET @KDR by RNC @BoomBoxVader06 @James Clardy @helax @AppliedScience @Doughie99 @estranged @Nova44 @lsa @emog2 @Kumason @Jyodog @Sunnyvale TP @BFoe @v.kevin @Sixstring @Jonathan Utah @KAZSoliloquy @315MMAFighter @Zebra Cheeks @Mikeydontgiva @Jackonfire @TXstriker @Rhood @cowboyjunkie @Deaths Head @cowboyjunkie @Dude Incredible @RoyJonesJr @Substance Abuse @Dillydilly @helax @Revolver @PUO3 @Arqueto @Clippy @Deaths Head @PHATV @Mohawk Mauler @HockeyBjj @Gio
 
Bracket submitted . . . I haven't filled one out in years. I might make a few changes before the final submission, but hopefully it's not too bad as is. :)
 
