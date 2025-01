Jinx_AA said: Why does this keep

Happening …. This is straight garbage right now



Just leave the forum the way it originally was Click to expand...

they cant. they have to monotize it. to me it seems the only thing these updates have done is spam the site with ads. an ad blocker is 100% needed to even visit this site now. without it, its like facebook. 2 post from people you know then an advertisement. then one post from someone you know followed by 4 advertisements. just typing this out an entire full screen ad popped up i had to close out to complete this post. 3 ads on screen when i posted this reply. on top of the one you cant see i had to close out.every 3-4 post on this site there is an advertisement then back to postings with nothing but advertisements running down the side of your screen the entire time...you will be reading a post then it shifts up, then back down, then way up cause all the adds are loading.