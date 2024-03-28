deadshot138
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2014
- Messages
- 22,148
- Reaction score
- 17,629
Any time I try posting a thread, the browser resets while I'm typing and erases my post. I'm assuming it's ad fuckery. Anyone else dealing with this?
Take a Screen CapAny time I try posting a thread, the browser resets while I'm typing and erases my post. I'm assuming it's ad fuckery. Anyone else dealing with this?
That's because I quickly typed and made a short OP. I had a whole novel typed in the war room that got wiped and said fuck it.Looks like it worked.
Thank godThat's because I quickly typed and made a short OP. I had a whole novel typed in the war room that got wiped and said fuck it.
Was it about Puff Daddy?That's because I quickly typed and made a short OP. I had a whole novel typed in the war room that got wiped and said fuck it.
Was it about Puff Daddy?
Looks like it workedNo lol, I went to post the thread again and everything I typed was saved so it wasn't as angering as I initially thought.
The browser does it even when just scrolling through threads or typing replies too. I think it's a connection reset. I'm using Chrome. Is that shitty for Sherdog?Looks like it worked
Crime - NYPD Officer Murdered By Man With 21 Prior Arrestshttps://abc7ny.com/queens-nypd-officer-killed-shot-jonathan-diller/14571979/ Heartbreaking story. The two suspects were illegally parked at a bus stop, apparently casing out a nearby business to rob. The officer asked them to move the vehicle, and one of the dudes shot him in the torso...forums.sherdog.com
Have you thought about Brave or upgrading to Sherdog Platinum ?The browser does it even when just scrolling through threads or typing replies too. I think it's a connection reset. I'm using Chrome. Is that shitty for Sherdog?
Yes this is exactly the problem and I'm on an iPhone as well.yep, the forums are legit unusable when browsing on my iphone chrome browser. i can't even read all the posts on a single page w/o the entire thing refreshing randomly, setting me back at the top of the page when it finishes reloading. it's absolute fucking trash.
& i get floating ads that cover the text box when i'm trying to post something on mobile. cue more full-page resets while mid-typing.
yep, the forums are legit unusable when browsing on my iphone chrome browser. i can't even read all the posts on a single page w/o the entire thing refreshing randomly, setting me back at the top of the page when it finishes reloading. it's absolute fucking trash.
& i get floating ads that cover the text box when i'm trying to post something on mobile. cue more full-page resets while mid-typing.
I don't have an iPhoneYes this is exactly the problem and I'm on an iPhone as well.