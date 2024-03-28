News Sherdog Is Frustrating Now

Any time I try posting a thread, the browser resets while I'm typing and erases my post. I'm assuming it's ad fuckery. Anyone else dealing with this?
 
Take a Screen Cap
Post in Support
Mention Val... @Gingerdead Man
We will try and assess the problem and notify tech
 
Looks like it worked

forums.sherdog.com

Crime - NYPD Officer Murdered By Man With 21 Prior Arrests

https://abc7ny.com/queens-nypd-officer-killed-shot-jonathan-diller/14571979/ Heartbreaking story. The two suspects were illegally parked at a bus stop, apparently casing out a nearby business to rob. The officer asked them to move the vehicle, and one of the dudes shot him in the torso...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
giphy.gif
 
The browser does it even when just scrolling through threads or typing replies too. I think it's a connection reset. I'm using Chrome. Is that shitty for Sherdog?
 
Have you thought about Brave or upgrading to Sherdog Platinum ?
 
yep, the forums are legit unusable when browsing on my iphone chrome browser. i can't even read all the posts on a single page w/o the entire thing refreshing randomly, setting me back at the top of the page when it finishes reloading. it's absolute fucking trash.

& i get floating ads that cover the text box when i'm trying to post something on mobile. cue more full-page resets while mid-typing.
 
Yes this is exactly the problem and I'm on an iPhone as well.
 
I don't have an iPhone :(

zach-morris-phone.jpg
 
