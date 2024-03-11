Media Sherdog Forums user asks Jon Jones to kick him in the legs, ends up on crutches

There's enough evidence out there that leg kicks really fucking hurt and you don't need to see for yourself if you are tougher than actual pro fighters.
 
I like how he didn't think he hurt him enough the first time so he put the poor kid back into position for another try. Too bad he doesn't kick that hard in a real fight
 
Play stupid games win stupid prizes

Next time go ask Canelo a hook right into the liver
 
lol.

I used to be able to hurt people with leg kicks through thick training pads, and I'm a little manlet. I can't even imagine what damage a freaking HW like Jones with so much more power would do with a massive, free wind up shot like that.
 
You’re a dumb cunt if you ask a pro fighter to hit you, kick you or choke you out
 
Yeah but those people were weak ass bums, their leg would get hurt in the iron man suit
 
You can fuck around and find out...

 
