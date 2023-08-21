Sherdog Dynasty Fantasy Football League

Fellow Sherdoggers:



I am looking for 10-18 dedicated members of the Sherdog Family to start a Dynasty Fantasy Football League with. For those interested a dynasty fantasy league is a league where you retain all your players year after year unless you trade them during the season or during the off season. The first draft will be a start up draft and then every year after that only rookie drafts will take place. This will not be a redraft league. The league will be ran by a commissioner and a co-commissioner. Any changes that would be made will go up for voting.



I would like for the lineups to be:

One QB or Superflex (we will vote on this)

2 RB

3 WR

1 TE

3 Flex (W/R/T)

Defense and Kicker (we will vote on this)

3 IR spots

12+ plus bench spots

FULL PPR



The app used for this league will be "Sleeper Fantasy Sports", also has a great website. I find this app to be the best for dynasty style leagues. We will vote on a date to begin the start up draft.



For years to come we can watch our teams grow or fall. Rivals will be made. Glory will be attained by one. Let me know if you are interested!. If you only want to play for one season this is not for you. This league will be ran for a long time (years and years). If you join I just ask for you to be dedicated as I will be for those who join. Thank you, much love to the Sherdog vfamily.