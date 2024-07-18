Under review Sherdog crashing

puppybird

puppybird

the wasteland champ
@Black
Joined
Jan 1, 2015
Messages
6,684
Reaction score
2,502
Hello, I have an issue where sherdog keeps crashing and taking me back to the top of the page. The old version never did this. Is this common issue?
 
1ab70c93-fce1-460d-8575-3bac5a666e96_text.gif
 
For me it freezes up when I click continue to sherdog on the 'turn off your ad block' popup. Only started happening today.
 
puppybird said:
Hello, I have an issue where sherdog keeps crashing and taking me back to the top of the page. The old version never did this. Is this common issue?
Click to expand...
This sounds like a cache issue on browser end. Are you still experiencing the issue?
 
puppybird said:
Yeah, on my Mobil
Click to expand...
Sorry to hear this.

To clarify, rather than crashing, what's happening is the page you are on refreshes itself, taking you back to page-top after reloading? Does this happen infrequently, frequently, or always?

And it happens across the board or only when viewing certain subs?

Because this isn't a common issue among mobile users, have you tried logging out, clearing browser cache + cookies, and opening the site in a new mobile browser tab? I think the page-load is hanging on some page elements and force-restarting the page-load sequence via refresh.
 
I find the site will crash when I’m in the middle of writing a post and deletes everything I have written. Very irritating and sherdog never used to do this. It will suddenly crash then refresh and I have to start the post over again.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
I find the site will crash when I’m in the middle of writing a post and deletes everything I have written. Very irritating and sherdog never used to do this. It will suddenly crash then refresh and I have to start the post over again.
Click to expand...
Sorry to hear this, Aegon. If the problem persists, we're working on it but in the meantime, you can always hit the draft button and save copies of your post at anytime. I'll screengrab the feature for you below:

Skärmavbild 2024-08-22 kl. 12.56.06.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,744
Messages
56,072,062
Members
175,061
Latest member
JackInTheBox

Share this page

Back
Top