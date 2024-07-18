Sorry to hear this.To clarify, rather than crashing, what's happening is the page you are on refreshes itself, taking you back to page-top after reloading? Does this happen infrequently, frequently, or always?And it happens across the board or only when viewing certain subs?Because this isn't a common issue among mobile users, have you tried logging out, clearing browser cache + cookies, and opening the site in a new mobile browser tab? I think the page-load is hanging on some page elements and force-restarting the page-load sequence via refresh.