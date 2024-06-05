Sherdog at Work?

I've come to realize that Im on sherdog SO much more over the last few years after I moved careers from Home renovation to IT support.



I work with a 49 Inch ultra wide monitor and I'm Basically monitor sherdog at all times while working and doing zoom calls and such. This has a trickle down effect where I Segue into posting on sherdog in my 1+ carpool home via phone or laptop with Hotspot. (of course not on the days where it's my turn to drive)



How do you guys sherdog? Do most people post from phones? are you on and off or basically just passing thru the work day like me?