  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Sherdog at Work?

RockyLockridge

RockyLockridge

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 25, 2013
Messages
23,918
Reaction score
18,562
I've come to realize that Im on sherdog SO much more over the last few years after I moved careers from Home renovation to IT support.

I work with a 49 Inch ultra wide monitor and I'm Basically monitor sherdog at all times while working and doing zoom calls and such. This has a trickle down effect where I Segue into posting on sherdog in my 1+ carpool home via phone or laptop with Hotspot. (of course not on the days where it's my turn to drive)

How do you guys sherdog? Do most people post from phones? are you on and off or basically just passing thru the work day like me?
 
RockyLockridge said:
I've come to realize that Im on sherdog SO much more over the last few years after I moved careers from Home renovation to IT support.

I work with a 49 Inch ultra wide monitor and I'm Basically monitor sherdog at all times while working and doing zoom calls and such. This has a trickle down effect where I Segue into posting on sherdog in my 1+ carpool home via phone or laptop with Hotspot. (of course not on the days where it's my turn to drive)

How do you guys sherdog? Do most people post from phones? are you on and off or basically just passing thru the work day like me?
Click to expand...

https://forums.sherdog.com/forums/mayberry-lounge.48/
 
Maybe a few out of every thousand posts I make is on my laptop. The other 995+ posts are on my phone. I’ll post from anywhere on my phone. As long as I have a signal.
 
I'm on my phone and I usually browse sherdog when I'm in my car at work or when I'm taking a shit.
 
I "retired" from being a broker and now day trade. Most of my "work" is done very early in the morning, so I post while watching/listening to news stories, chatting with other traders, or between reading charts/reports/etc...

And yeah, I spend way too much time on this site.
Barbelo said:
Thank you for letting us know.
Click to expand...

<Dany07>

<[analyzed}>
 
During my time in the military I spent 50% of my computer time on SD, deployed around 75%, TDY 90%… I was a workhorse.
 
Post from my phone at work, desktop from home
 
If I post anything before 9 am Pacific Time -- I'm popping caps at the Range.
 
Yeah I spend too much time here. I play poker though and there's lots of downtime in between the time I make a fold and it's my turn again.

Also this belongs in Mayberry.
 
Hey guys, I just made my first billion and now I am posting on a giant monitor carried around by two slaves.
 
I post on my pc at home, while I'm at work I, you know, work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,726
Messages
55,646,694
Members
174,872
Latest member
arsalaanx

Share this page

Back
Top